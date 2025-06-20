Key Notes

Bitcoin bulls and bears engage in a tight fight, with 50.2% anticipating a drop to $94,000, while 49.8% predict a rise to $114,000.

Broader market sentiment has weakened, with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index dropping to the “Neutral” (54/100) zone.

Retail sentiment for Bitcoin has hit its lowest since April's tariff-related market jitters, with bearish social sentiment gaining traction.

With the FOMC meeting outcome on the expected lines with Fed Chair Jerome Powell announcing no rate cuts, Bitcoin BTC $105 478 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $2.10 T Vol. 24h: $18.16 B price action remains within a very tight range between $104,000-$110,000. The bulls and bears at currently at a crossroad, with retail players staying confused over the next directional move.

Bitcoin Price to See 10% Swing in Either Direction

In a recent poll conducted by crypto analyst Matthew Hyland, a total of 1300 respondents shared their views, with 50.2% believing that BTC is going to $94,000, after losing the $100K support. Interestingly, 49.8% of respondents stated that Bitcoin is going to $114K next. This shows that Bitcoin price can see a 10% swing in either direction from here.

What comes next for #BTC ? (Currently $104k) — Matthew Hyland (@MatthewHyland_) June 18, 2025

Bitcoin has shown greater resilience over the past week despite the escalating geopolitical tensions with the Iran-Israel conflict. Furthermore, inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs, led by BlackRock’s IBIT, show greater institutional participation in the asset class.

The crypto market’s sideways movement has weighed on investor sentiment. As of June 20, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index shifted from “Greed” to “Neutral,” recording a score of 54 out of 100.

Along with Bitcoin, the US equity market is also showing a muted response and investors await the next geopolitical developments. The S&P 500 has remained flat, recording a 0.48% decline over the five trading days leading up to June 18.

BTC Bulls and Bears At Crossroads

Retail traders remain divided on Bitcoin’s outlook, with sentiment reaching its lowest point since April, when Trump tariff fears shook the global market. Crypto research platform Santiment’s marketing director, Brian Quinlivan, remarked on June 19:

“With crypto in a bit of a lull, traders are showing signs of impatience & bearish sentiment.”

As per the blockchain analytics platform’s social media analysis, they also found that

“There are just 1.03 bullish comments for every 1 bearish comment, which hasn’t happened since peak FUD [fear, uncertainty and doubt] during initial tariff reactions on April 6.”

Quinlivan called this metric “typically a bullish sign” as markets “historically move in the opposite direction of retail’s expectations.” He further added that Bitcoin whale activity is on the rise once again, as 231 new wallets have accumulated more than 10 Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Hyper Presale on Radar

The Bitcoin Hyper presale token is currently on investors’ radar. It is revolutionizing Bitcoin transactions by enabling fast, cost-efficient payments, paving the way for its use in payments, meme coins, and decentralized applications (dApps). With 2025 predicted to be a transformative year, Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) aims to redefine how Bitcoin integrates into everyday and innovative applications.

How It Works

The process is seamless:

Deposit BTC to a monitored address via Bitcoin Hyper’s Canonical Bridge. The Bitcoin Relay Program verifies the transaction. An equivalent amount of BTC is minted trustlessly on the HYPER Layer 2.

BTC Hyper Tokenomics

Treasury (25%) : Funding business growth and community initiatives.

: Funding business growth and community initiatives. Marketing (20%) : Supporting viral campaigns and global awareness.

: Supporting viral campaigns and global awareness. Rewards (15%) : Providing incentives through staking and giveaways.

: Providing incentives through staking and giveaways. Listings (10%) : Allocating funds for exchange listings.

: Allocating funds for exchange listings. Development (30%): Innovating the fastest Bitcoin Layer 2 solutions.

Bitcoin Hyper offers a staking yield of 575%, and over $1.3 million has already been raised. Tokens are available during the presale at $0.0119 each, payable via debit card or cryptocurrency. Don’t miss your chance to be part of Bitcoin’s future.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.