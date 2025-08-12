Key Notes

Lucie believes that Shiba Inu price rally would significantly boost related ecosystem tokens like TREAT, BONE, and LEASH.

Lead developer Kaal Dhairya described this correlation as a “halo effect” but emphasized that each token should succeed independently.

Dhairya also addressed concerns over LEASH’s supply, confirming a 10% increase after 10,765 tokens were minted on August 11, 2025.

Shiba Inu SHIB $0.000013 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $7.89 B Vol. 24h: $232.39 M price has underperformed the broader crypto market, dropping 3% over the past month despite the altcoins market rally.

However, Lucie, the marketing lead at Shiba Inu believes that the upcoming altcoin season could set the stage for a strong SHIB price upside.

Shiba Inu Price Rally Is Crucial for Ecosystem Growth

With a muted Shiba Inu price action, crypto market analysts argue that this is also impacting the growth of other ecosystem tokens such as BONE BONE $0.18 24h volatility: 5.6% Market cap: $44.54 M Vol. 24h: $4.44 M , TREAT, and LEASH.

As SHIB celebrates its fifth year, market players are having high hopes from the ecosystem.

Shiba Inu marketing lead Lucie said that once the market capitalization of SHIB reaches $30–50 billion, other ecosystem tokens such as TREAT, BONE, and LEASH are likely to see significant gains.

Total crypto market cap hits $4.1T.

Alt season is near. Some smart ass fudding Treat under $2M, best gift to those who bought in. SHIB eco moves like alts around BTC. Once SHIB hits $30–50B, the rest will follow. Hold what you want, this eco will boom. — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) August 11, 2025

As of now, the market cap of the second-largest altcoin is at $7.55 billion.

To hit the $30 billion market cap, SHIB needs to increase by 300%, and to reach $50 billion, it must grow by 600%.

She noted that ahead of a potential altcoin season, some are spreading FUD around the ecosystem’s reward token TREAT, which currently has a market cap of under $2 million.

Lucie described the low valuation as a “gift” for early buyers and said she does not expect TREAT to remain below the $2 million mark for long.

Responding to Lucie’s post, Shiba Inu lead developer Kaal Dhairya described the relationship between SHIB and other ecosystem tokens such as TREAT, BONE, and LEASH as a halo effect, where the success of one asset can boost the performance of others.

Some people call it the halo effect of our tokens ( nfa) , however I want each one of them to perform well without the halo effect — Kaal (@kaaldhairya) August 11, 2025

He stressed, however, that his goal for each token in the ecosystem is to achieve success independently, without depending on the performance of related assets.

SHIB Developer Addresses Concerns About LEASH Supply

SHIB developer Kaal Dhairya also addressed the recent controversy surrounding the sudden increase in LEASH’s token supply.

Dhairya confirmed in a blog post that the total supply rose by about 10% following the creation of 10,765 new tokens on August 11, 2025.

The development surprised many in the community, as LEASH had long been believed to have a fixed supply.

The project had also previously stated that rebasing, an automated process that adjusts token supply through code, was disabled.

Rebasing can either increase or decrease token balances, which may have a positive or negative impact on holders.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.