World Liberty Financial Denies Report of Selling Ethereum, Will ETH Price Bounce Back Quick?

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the cryptocurrency project linked to US President Donald Trump, has rejected recent reports of them selling $8 million worth of ETH ETH $1 558 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $188.11 B Vol. 24h: $20.79 B earlier this week. There was major speculation after blockchain analytics firm Arkham Intelligence flagged a wallet allegedly linked to WLFI that executed the sale when ETH prices dropped to $1,465.

While responding to these rumors, a World Liberty Financial spokesperson told CoinDesk:

“The claims that World Liberty Financial has sold any of its holdings are wholly inaccurate. WLFI has not sold any positions as currently reported. Speculation to the contrary is false.”

Since the beginning of the year, World Liberty Financial has been accumulating in big numbers, with Ethereum being the largest holding in their portfolio. Despite major criticism, Donald Trump’s DeFi project continues to show interest in the altcoin.

Ethereum price has faced major volatility with over 55% drop since the beginning of 2025, and hitting the low of $1,400 earlier this week. With this price erosion, the ETH returns since 2018 have turned absolutely nil, with investor sentiment taking a major hit.

Ethereum Whale Activity on the Rise

Recently, ETH price dropping under $2,000 has resulted in a strong surge in the Ethereum whale activity with a mixed bag of buying and selling. While some dormant whales have been selling Ethereum, seeing no major development ahead, new whale entities have been buying the dips, eyeing a potential upside ahead.

As Ethereum price saw another decline, a newly created wallet accumulated 9,610 ETH, valued at $14.54 million, in the last 24 hours, as per the data from Spot On Chain.

It revealed the wallet’s activity began with a withdrawal of 5,000 ETH from Kraken. The funds were then used as collateral on the decentralized platform Spark to borrow $7 million in USDS. Subsequently, the borrowed funds were deployed to purchase an additional 4,610 ETH at an average price of $1,518 per token, suggesting a bullish long position on Ethereum.

Will ETH Price Bounce Back Soon?

Some market analysts believe that ETH price is extremely undervalued at this point and that a bounce could be coming soon. Crypto analyst Ali Martinez has highlighted a notable trend in Ethereum’s on-chain metrics, pointing to a potential buying opportunity for long-term investors.

#Ethereum Entity-Adjusted Dormancy Flow just dropped below 1 million. This historically indicates a macro bottom zone, meaning $ETH might be undervalued and long-term holders are less inclined to sell. It also suggests: • Sentiment is low

• Capitulation may have occurred

•… pic.twitter.com/8mFc3Qdxoy — Ali (@ali_charts) April 11, 2025

Martinez noted that the entity-adjusted dormancy flow for Ethereum has fallen below 1 million, a level historically associated with macro bottom zones. This metric indicates that ETH might currently be undervalued, with long-term holders showing reduced selling activity.

