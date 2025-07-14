Coinspeaker

© 2025 Coinspeaker LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

No Competition with Bitcoin, Ethereum to $1.5M?

Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley said that Ethereum is not competing with Bitcoin, but replacing outdated Web2 and financial systems.

Parth Dubey By Parth Dubey Julia Sakovich Editor Julia Sakovich Updated 2 mins read
No Competition with Bitcoin, Ethereum to $1.5M?

Key Notes

  • EMJ Capital’s Eric Jackson predicts Ethereum could hit $10,000 in 2026, with a long-term upside of $1.5 million.
  • US approval of staking-enabled Ether ETFs is expected before October, potentially triggering major inflows.
  • Nasdaq-listed SharpLink Gaming has accumulated 270,000 ETH, now sitting on over $81 million in unrealized gains.

Ethereum ETH $3 050 24h volatility: 3.0% Market cap: $368.20 B Vol. 24h: $24.83 B is building the infrastructure for the next version of the internet, according to Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley, and that may just send ETH to $10,000 and beyond.

Horsley said that Ethereum and Bitcoin BTC $121 325 24h volatility: 2.9% Market cap: $2.41 T Vol. 24h: $39.72 B are fundamentally different assets. Bitcoin is digital gold, a store of value. Ethereum, on the other hand, is becoming the foundational layer of a decentralized digital economy.

Meanwhile, according to CoinMarketCap data, ETH is trading around $3,040, up nearly 3% in the past 24 hours, and up 18% in the past week. Trading volume has soared by 60%, indicating renewed investor interest.

Horsley stated that just like iPhone apps share the same technology but do very different things, different blockchains also have unique uses and potential, even if they’re built on similar principles.

$1.5M per Coin?

EMJ Capital founder Eric Jackson believes Ethereum (ETH) is “underpriced” and poised for a sharp rally, with a base-case target of $10,000 by March 2026, and a long-term potential of $1.5 million per coin.

In a series of posts, Jackson argued that Ethereum is becoming the dominant infrastructure layer in crypto, driven by deflationary tokenomics and institutional use. He expects the next major catalyst to be the SEC’s approval of staking-enabled Ether ETFs, likely before October.

“If some part of commerce stays in crypto and moves away from fiat,” Jackson argues, “then you believe in ETH.” And if Ethereum continues to capture this shift, ETH holders today may be sitting on what he calls a “100-bagger,” a 10,000% return.

Quiet Accumulation, Loud Implications

Nasdaq-listed SharpLink Gaming has accumulated 270,000 ETH, currently valued at over $825 million, since early June. The firm has been purchased at an average price of $2,667, giving it an unrealized gain of approximately $81.8 million, according to data from Arkham.

On July 13, SharpLink acquired an additional 16,374 ETH (worth around $48.85 million) from a wallet linked to Galaxy Digital’s OTC desk. This followed a 21,487 ETH purchase on July 11 for $63.7 million.

The company pivoted to an Ethereum treasury strategy in May after a $425 million private placement led by Consensys, bringing Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin on board as chairman.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, News
Parth Dubey
Parth Dubey

A crypto journalist with over 5 years of experience in the industry, Parth has worked with major media outlets in the crypto and finance world, gathering experience and expertise in the space after surviving bear and bull markets over the years. Parth is also an author of 4 self-published books.

Parth Dubey on LinkedIn

Share:
Related Articles