Ethereum Whale Selloff Intensifies, What’s Next ETH Price Support?

Key Notes

The whale refrained from selling when ETH reached $4,000, missing a $27.6 million profit.

A wallet linked to Trump-backed World Liberty Financial offloaded 5,471 ETH for $8.01 million at $1,465 per token.

Ethereum price has dropped 56% in 2025, hitting $1,400.

Analysts, like Ali Martinez, predict $1,200 as the next support level.

Dormant Ethereum whales have now started dumping their ETH holdings as ETH ETH $1 454 24h volatility: 8.2% Market cap: $175.02 B Vol. 24h: $31.61 B price faces another 6% drop, falling to $1,400 earlier today. A whale entity holding 10,000 Ethereum, over the last 900 days, sold off its entire holdings, while still realizing $2.75 million in profit.

The whale entity purchased this massive Ethereum quantity back during the 2022 bear market, for an average purchase price of $1,295 per token, and an investment value of $13 million, according to data from blockchain analytics firm Arkham Intelligence.

Interestingly, when ETH price reached the high of $4,000 during the last six months, it refrained from selling, despite a realized profit of $27.6 million. The recent selling suggests that today’s selloff comes in a panic profit-booking, amid global macro uncertainty as Trump tariff wars escalate.

Ethereum whale activity has been on the rise as the ETH price has been on a freefall, dropping 56% since the beginning of 2025, leaving investors in a complete state of dismay. As a result of this, even the long-term ETH holders are beginning to lose faith as ETH returns since 2018, have turned almost nil at the most.

Trump’s World Liberty Financial Offloads ETH at Loss?

Another report also suggests that World Liberty Financial, the Trump-backed crypto project, has dumped part of its massive ETH holdings in the last 12 hours. A wallet potentially associated with World Liberty Financial sold 5,471 ETH for $8.01 million at a price of $1,465 per token. According to Lookonchain, prior to this sale, World Liberty Financial reportedly held a total of 67,498 ETH, acquired at an average price of $3,259.

Has Trump's World Liberty(@worldlibertyfi) started selling $ETH at a loss? According to Arkham, a wallet possibly linked to #WorldLiberty sold 5,471 $ETH($8.01M) at $1,465 30 minutes ago.#WorldLiberty previously spent ~$210M to buy 67,498 $ETH at an average price of $3,259,… pic.twitter.com/jPMqCiADvt — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) April 9, 2025

With ETH price settling at no bottom, investors have started questioning how low ETH can drop further. Some have given up hope to the extent of expecting sub-$1000 levels as well.

Popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez noted that Ethereum could potentially find its footing at the $1,200 level next.

The recent selloff comes as Trump’s 104% tariffs on China go into effect on April 8, escalating the trade war even further. Analysts are now predicting a full-blown global recession if President Trump doesn’t stop on this trade war. Calls for a potential Fed rate cut in the

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.