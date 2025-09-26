Key Notes

Trump-linked World Liberty Financial has formally approved a massive 100% buyback-and-burn program, a decisive attempt to reverse the WLFI token’s falling prices.

The governance vote, which received broad support from the community, will channel all treasury liquidity fees into repurchasing WLFI tokens from the open market and permanently destroying them.

This change applies across Ethereum ETH $3 926 24h volatility: 1.6% Market cap: $474.16 B Vol. 24h: $56.96 B , BNB Chain BNB $943.3 24h volatility: 4.7% Market cap: $130.57 B Vol. 24h: $3.48 B , and Solana SOL $195.0 24h volatility: 2.7% Market cap: $105.12 B Vol. 24h: $11.45 B liquidity pools and is designed to directly shrink circulating supply, potentially making WLFI the next crypto to explode in 2025.

🦅 Governance Update: The community has voted to use 100% of WLFI Treasury Liquidity Fees for Buyback & Burn, passing with almost unanimous support. The team will begin implementing this initiative this week, and all buybacks & burns will be transparently posted once conducted. — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) September 25, 2025

A Long-Term Strategy to Reward Investors

The WLFI team presented the move as a long-term strategy to reward committed investors and reduce the selling pressure. Every step of the program will be visible on-chain, ensuring transparency.

The proposal had been circulating for weeks before reaching approval. Zak Folkman, the co-founder of World Liberty, noted that future expansions of the program could incorporate other revenue streams as the ecosystem develops.

Debit Card Debut

Meanwhile, the project is preparing to roll out a debit card integrated with Apple Pay, alongside a retail payments app connected to its USD1 stablecoin.

A memorandum of understanding has also been signed with Bithumb in South Korea, one of the world’s most active crypto markets, as World Liberty seeks to expand its operations.

Robinhood Listing Fails to Create Much Momentum

Robinhood listed WLFI on September 25, giving its 27.4 million funded customers direct access to the token. The listing briefly propelled WLFI beyond the $0.20 resistance level, pushing its market capitalization closer to $5 billion.

Market analysts such as Captain Faibik have argued that the combination of a token burn and Robinhood exposure could drive a 25% price rally.

Handling of Presale Tokens

The community remains divided over the handling of WLFI’s presale supply. Some voices, like that of trader Ghost, proposed that up to 80% of presale tokens be included in the buyback-and-burn initiative, while offering linear vesting to those unwilling to participate.

Regarding of the remaining 80% of the presale supply, one approach could be a buyback and burn. Instead of unlocking all presale tokens and letting them hit the market, buyers could have the option to sell back to the WLFI team, with those tokens then burned. A cap would be in… — Ghost | WLFI.eth (@0xghooost) September 26, 2025

Others, such as Parched Mint, pushed for harsher measures, suggesting either an outright burn of presale tokens or strict vesting capped at 20% annually.

That's not a bad idea. I personally would vote to burn them all outright in exchange for greatly extended/liners team advisor unlock (like over a decade) Yours is a good middle ground but I'd reduce it to no more than 20% maximum per year linear if people don't go for the… — Parched Mint ⚡ (@ParchedMint) September 26, 2025

WLFI Price Analysis: What’s Next?

At the time of writing, WLFI is trading at $0.192, near the lower Bollinger Band at $0.189. Meanwhile, the RSI reading of 38.8 suggests the market is approaching but not yet at extreme levels.

Momentum is weak, with the MACD line hovering around the signal line. Volume has also receded from mid-month highs, pointing to cautious sentiment among traders.

Interestingly, a rebound above $0.197 could open the path toward $0.205 and possibly $0.22, but if support at $0.189 fails, the token risks sliding toward the psychological $0.18 level, its recent all-time low.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.