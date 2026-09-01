Ripple XRP trades at $1.36 as of September 1, down -2.5%, and the token is running out of room to disappoint. Down 21% from its August 22 peak of $1.7, the question hanging over trading desks isn’t whether XRP fell, as that’s settled; it’s whether Friday’s jobs data hands it a way back up.

US non-farm payrolls (NFP) data due this week is expected to show roughly 58,000 jobs added with unemployment holding near 4.1%, a print that would signal a soft landing and likely keep XRP range-bound between $1.4 and $1.7.

Bloomberg’s Chief US Economist Anna Wong has floated a weaker scenario, even flagging “a certain probability of recording negative growth,” which would change the calculus entirely. Layered on top: Ripple’s scheduled release of 1 billion XRP from escrow today adds a supply variable right as the market digests the jobs number.

Rate-sensitive assets don’t move in isolation, and XRP’s next leg likely hinges on whether the Federal Reserve’s mid-September decision leans dovish or hawkish. That macro backdrop is now colliding with a token-specific supply event, a combination worth unpacking before deciding where the range actually sits.

Can XRP Price Hit $1.7 This Week?

$XRP IS SITTING ON A MAKE OR BREAK LEVEL. $1.334 IS THE LINE BULLS NEED TO DEFEND. 🛡️ HOLD IT → bullish structure stays alive. 📈

LOSE IT → short-term trend could flip bearish. 📉 THE BATTLE IS RIGHT HERE. pic.twitter.com/D5jspS5g21 — XRP Update (@XrpUdate) September 1, 2026

XRP’s $1.3866 print sits within a well-defined $1.35–$1.38 support band that multiple trackers have flagged ahead of the escrow unlock, per CoinStats.

Weekly performance tells a rougher story than the daily chart, with a decline of roughly -5% over seven days, even as intraday moves remain muted. Resistance clusters at $1.47 and then $1.66, the same level one analyst cited when describing XRP as “starting a pullback after the strong rally and rejection from $1.66 resistance,” according to CoinSpeaker’s breakout coverage.

The scenarios split cleanly. A soft-landing NFP print keeps XRP boxed between $1.4 and $1.7 as the Fed stays data-dependent. A weak jobs number could push Bitcoin through its $83,000 resistance and drag XRP above $1.7 on rate-cut optimism.

A break below $1.35, though, would open the door toward $1.10 and put the broader uptrend structure in question; see CoinSpeaker’s earlier analysis on the cooling rally. Worth watching, not worth chasing yet.

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Maxi Doge Targets Early Mover Upside as Ripple Tests Key Levels

(SOURCE: Maxi Doge)

A 21% pullback with a supply unlock stacked on top isn’t the environment for conviction bets; it’s the environment for patience, or for looking elsewhere entirely.

Traders who bought into XRP’s August rally are now underwater on paper, and even a favorable NFP outcome is likely to restore range-bound trading rather than deliver fresh highs. That’s prompted some rotation toward earlier-stage setups with asymmetric upside potential.

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Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.