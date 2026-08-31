Bitcoin trades at $77.800, down -1.1% over the past 24 hours, holding just below the psychological $78k line as traders digest a currency story most crypto desks weren’t watching closely a week ago.

The yen’s latest stumble is now bleeding into broader risk-asset sentiment, and Bitcoin isn’t immune. What happens next depends on a support level that’s already been tested three times this month.

Japan’s Ministry of Finance reportedly deployed roughly $97Bn in intervention to defend the yen after it breached 160 per dollar, touching a multi-decade low near 163.99 before staging a partial rebound. That rescue is fading fast, and the currency is weakening again, a pattern that’s drawn comparisons on trading desks to prior FX interventions that bought only weeks of relief.

Some analysts framed Bitcoin as “lagging” the broader hard-asset trade during the yen turmoil, noting that BTC gained just 0.7% while gold and silver rallied more sharply.

Can Bitcoin Price Hold $77k Support This Week?

$BTC might be setting up for another cycle repeat. The last two major downtrends lasted roughly a year before turning into massive expansions. 2018–19 led to +2000%

2022–23 led to +700% Now we’re seeing a similar structure again. My base case is this correction cycle wraps up… pic.twitter.com/zc68ZHifFR — Wealthmanager (@Wealthmanager) August 31, 2026

Bitcoin’s current print of $77,800 sits within a 24-hour range of $77,193.40 to $78,790.10, per CoinGecko data, a tight band that reflects the choppy, low-conviction trading typical of a post-rally cooldown. August closed near $78,986 after a monthly gain of around 25.7%, but momentum has clearly stalled.

The $77,000–$77,500 zone is described as “triple-tested” support and is aligned with the 50-period moving average on shorter timeframes. Resistance clusters around $80,500–$81,300.

Bull case: A yen stabilization removes a macro overhang, and BTC pushes through $81k.

Base case: Continued chop inside the $77k–$80k range, which one analysis flags as a “no-trade” zone prone to false breakouts.

Bear case: A break below $77k on yen-driven risk-off flows, opening room toward the low $70s, a scenario one machine-learning model flagged as plausible even before this rally. Readers tracking the exact levels should check the full breakout analysis before positioning.

EXPLORE: Trade Crypto on Kraken Today

Maxi Doge Targets Early Mover Upside as BTC USD Tests Key Levels

(SOURCE: Maxi Doge)

A Bitcoin stuck between $77k support and $81k resistance isn’t exactly thrilling for anyone chasing outsized returns. Holding BTC here validates the August thesis, sure.

However, the marginal upside from $78k to a new high looks thin compared to what early-stage tokens can theoretically offer, which is precisely the rotation trade some traders are eyeing right now.

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