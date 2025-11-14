XRP ETF Outranks Solana With Biggest First Day Inflow

Key Notes

Canary Capital's XRPC has recorded $58 million in day-one trading volume.

By this measure, it outperformed 900 ETFs launched this year, including the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL).

Canary Capital is still awaiting the US SEC decision on its HBAR and American Made Crypto ETFs.

Canary Capital’s XRP Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), XRPC, which went live for trading just 24 hours ago, has recorded massive opening inflows.

Senior Bloomberg ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas noted that XRPC has become the biggest ETF launch of 2025 with $58 million in day-one trading volume. It also outperformed the Solana ETF that was launched recently.

The Positive XRP ETF Showoff

Eric Balchunas, a senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, noted that Canary Capital’s XRP ETF has seen the biggest trading volume out of more than 900 ETFs that were launched this year.

After more than one year of filing its S-1 application with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to list a spot XRP ETF, the asset management firm finally launched the fund for trading.

In just the first day of trading, it secured $58 million in volume. This is the first-of-its-kind fund in the United States, providing investors with direct exposure to the Ripple-associated coin.

Congrats to $XRPC for $58m in Day One volume, the most of any ETF launched this year (out of 900), BARELY edging out $BSOL's $57m. The two of them are in league of own tho as 3rd place is over $20m away. pic.twitter.com/MjsOeceeNb — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) November 13, 2025

Investors do not have to directly hold XRP XRP $2.27 24h volatility: 9.2% Market cap: $136.72 B Vol. 24h: $7.19 B in a crypto wallet, but they still get the same level of exposure to the digital assets, except for the risks perceived to be associated with such crypto.

With the $58 million in day-one trading volume, XRPC outperformed Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL), which commenced trading on October 28.

Meanwhile, the broader crypto industry expects that other XRP ETFs will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Their anticipation has heightened after five XRP ETFs, including the Canary Capital XRPC, appeared on the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC).

Canary Capital Awaits SEC Decision on HBAR ETF

Beyond the XRP ETF, Canary Capital is working on launching other crypto ETPs. Back in September, it filed an amendment to its S-1 registration for the Canary HBAR ETF, thereby formalizing the fee structure for the proposed product.

Per the filing with the SEC, Canary Capital has set the management fee for its HBAR ETF at 1.95%. This places it among the most expensive crypto-based exchange-traded funds set to hit the market.

In August, Canary Capital submitted Form S-1 for an American-made crypto ETF, a first-of-its-kind.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.