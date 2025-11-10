Coinspeaker

Five XRP ETFs Listed on DTCC: Is XRP Touching $10 Soon?

With five XRP ETFs now listed on the DTCC, traders are wondering if this could be the beginning of XRP’s long-awaited breakout toward double digits.

Parth Dubey By Parth Dubey Julia Sakovich Editor Julia Sakovich Updated 2 mins read
Key Notes

  • Five spot XRP ETFs have officially appeared on the DTCC.
  • Technical indicators suggest XRP is consolidating in a bullish wedge pattern.
  • Analysts see $1.90 as the final retest before a possible breakout toward $10.

This week, five spot XRP XRP $2.48 24h volatility: 8.1% Market cap: $149.14 B Vol. 24h: $4.20 B exchange-traded funds from Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, Canary Capital, 21Shares, and CoinShares appeared on the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the same platform that processed Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs before their official market debut.

The listings mark a key logistical milestone, indicating that a US launch could occur within weeks.

Exposure to XRP

The five registered products (Franklin XRP Trust (XRPZ), 21Shares XRP ETF (TOXR), Bitwise XRP ETF (XRP), Canary XRP ETF (XRPC), and CoinShares XRP ETF (XRPL)) include a diverse lineup of issuers, awaiting to provide customers with exposure to XRP.

At Ripple Swell 2025, Canary Capital CEO Steven McClurg announced plans to launch the XRPC ETF as early as next week, using a “no-delay amendment” to fast-track approval within 20 days.

McClurg pointed out the firm’s successful launches of Litecoin LTC $107.4 24h volatility: 6.0% Market cap: $8.22 B Vol. 24h: $1.75 B and Hedera HBAR $0.19 24h volatility: 9.1% Market cap: $7.93 B Vol. 24h: $263.04 M ETFs as a template for XRP’s entry. Meanwhile, Grayscale is preparing to convert its existing XRP Trust, currently holding about $14 million in AUM, into a spot ETF.

Chart Setup: Flag Forming Before a Major Move

XRP has risen 7.45% in the past 24 hours, supported by a 64.86% surge in trading volume, and appears to be consolidating within a descending wedge pattern, often a precursor to an upside breakout.

The Bollinger Bands are tightening while the RSI sits around 46.9. Meanwhile, the MACD line is curling upward near the zero axis, hinting at a possible bullish crossover in the coming sessions.

Immediate resistance is near $2.82, with a breakout above the upper wedge trendline opening the door toward $3.45 and potentially $4 in the near term.

XRP weekly chart with RSI and MACD | Source: TradingView

On the other hand, the nearest support is $2.19, and a sustained close below this level could trigger a retest around $1.90, the same level analyst Ali Martinez calls the “final retest” in his $10 dream scenario.

Martinez pointed out a “bullish flag” formation where a brief correction sets the stage for an explosive move higher. If the pattern completes, the next impulse could drive XRP toward $10, making the token one of the best crypto to buy in 2025.

