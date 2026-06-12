Latest XRP Price Prediction: Ripple (XRP) has clawed backposition, trading near $1.14 after bouncing sharply from an intraday low of $1.10, and the catalyst driving that recovery is institutional, not retail. SBI Holdings has outlined plans for Japan’s first dual Bitcoin–XRP ETF targeting the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with filings lodged in 2025 now reportedly entering what analysts describe as a “late-stage” regulatory phase at the Financial Services Agency (FSA). No approval date has been confirmed.

According to Finance Magnates and Yahoo Finance, SBI’s product lineup includes both a Bitcoin–XRP blended ETF and a separate gold-and-crypto vehicle—both pending FSA review. Community sentiment on Binance Square describes the filing as “one of the clearest institutional catalysts XRP has ever had,” while TradingView analysts point to renewed volume as confirmation that traders are pricing in an approval, not just speculating on one. Rakuten’s recent integration of XRP for payments, which triggered an earlier breakout above $1.40 back in May suggests Japanese corporate adoption is already ahead of the ETF queue.

The question now is whether the ETF approval itself has been partially priced in, or whether the actual FSA green light would constitute a second, larger leg upward.

Can XRP Price Hit $2 Before the FSA Decides?

(Source – XRP USDT, TradingView)

XRP is currently testing immediate resistance at $1.17, with technicians flagging $1.20 as the decisive breakout trigger on the 4-hour chart. The $1.05 level has held as near-term support after a decisive bounce, establishing a short-term range that tilts modestly bullish as long as that floor remains intact. Volume has picked up alongside the ETF headlines, a pattern consistent with institutional positioning rather than speculative retail rotation.

The technical setup is a bullish retest: an initial rejection at $1.18, followed by a rapid return to test that same level, a formation that technicians generally associate with accumulation and elevated breakout probability. Binance Square commentary cited by Finance Magnates suggests a push toward $1.18 is plausible within roughly 24 hours if volume sustains.

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