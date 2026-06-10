Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson recently suggested that Ripple should integrate Midnight, a privacy sidechain by Input Output Global, to enhance XRP’s role in DeFi, tokenization, and institutional finance.

He noted that the XRP Ledger is designed for payments, which limits its functionality for yield generation and on-chain lending. Midnight could bridge this gap by offering a zero-knowledge proof-based environment without requiring Ripple to overhaul its core infrastructure.

Hoskinson estimated that this integration could unlock over $100 billion in idle XRP liquidity, a figure that warrants critical evaluation.

The central question isn’t the technical merit of the proposal, but whether it addresses a real architectural gap in the XRP ecosystem, whether the liquidity claim is valid, and the conditions necessary for this idea to move beyond an agenda-driven pitch.

Hoskinson Says XRP Needs Midnight For its Next Chapter Charles Hoskinson says Ripple may need Midnight to unlock the next phase of $XRP ecosystem growth, per Coinpedia. Speaking in a recent conversation with Wendy O, he argued that XRP has strong payment infrastructure but… pic.twitter.com/ibwk5ubZhK — BSCN (@BSCNews) June 10, 2026

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Midnight and Ripple XRPL: What Each Network Actually Does and Where the Structural Gap Is Real

The XRP Ledger operates on a Byzantine Fault Tolerant consensus protocol, capable of processing about 1,500 transactions per second with three-to-five second finality, making it a fast and cost-efficient payment solution. However, it does not support programmable smart contracts for various DeFi activities.

Midnight, introduced by Input Output Global in late 2022 and detailed in a September 2023 whitepaper, aims to address this by using a zero-knowledge proof architecture to enable confidential smart contracts.

It is designed to work across multiple blockchains, including the XRP Ledger. The proposed integration would allow XRP to be wrapped onto Midnight via a cross-chain bridge, enabling access to DeFi protocols while preserving transaction privacy.

As of now, there is no formal integration agreement between Ripple and Midnight. Although discussions have taken place between Ripple executives and IOG, no technical roadmap or partnership announcement has been made.

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The Web 2.5 Framing: What Hoskinson’s Competitive Positioning Actually Means

This is more than a collaborative pitch between blockchain ecosystems; it’s a strategic move by Hoskinson to position Midnight as crucial infrastructure for institutional crypto.

By categorizing Ripple with Tether, Circle, and Binance as part of Web 2.5, balancing traditional finance and crypto, Hoskinson suggests XRPL serves as a bridge between legacy finance and decentralized Web3, offering reliability without full DeFi programmability.

Ripple has established a respected regulated payment network, with its RLUSD stablecoin dominating liquidity. However, XRPL lacks a significant DeFi ecosystem, which Hoskinson views as an opportunity.

His framing benefits Midnight more significantly than Ripple in the short term, as Midnight needs access to markets and XRP represents a vast pool of underutilized on-chain capital. This incentive should be considered when evaluating his pitch alongside the technical insights it offers.

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The $100Bn Claim: What It Would Actually Take to Unlock Idle XRP Liquidity

(SOURCE: DefiLlama)

It is important to clarify the epistemic status of the $100Bn figure cited by Hoskinson regarding XRP and its DeFi potential. Neither this figure nor the related estimate of $136Bn has been derived from an independently audited methodology.

The number seems to reflect XRP’s market capitalization, reframed as dormant capital. However, it conflates total market cap with usable DeFi liquidity, which differs significantly.

The “idle” XRP refers to tokens in wallets that aren’t generating yield or participating in DeFi activities due to the XRPL’s structural limitations in supporting smart contracts. A potential Midnight integration could enable wrapped XRP to serve as collateral in DeFi, thereby changing this dynamic.

The more significant indicator of XRPL’s potential is the growing institutional interest, shown by a tokenized Treasury redemption pilot conducted by JPMorgan, Mastercard, and Ondo Finance on XRPL in May 2026.

This involvement suggests that while the $100Bn figure is aspirational, it underscores the demand for a privacy layer to enhance the already existing institutional traction.

What Institutional DeFi and Tokenization on Ripple XRPL Would Actually Require

The JPMorgan-Mastercard-Ondo pilot highlights that XRPL has gained institutional traction for tokenization without Midnight integration. However, it does not address the data transparency issue, which poses a barrier to broader institutional DeFi use due to the need for confidentiality in financial relationships.

Midnight’s zero-knowledge proof architecture offers a solution through selective disclosure, allowing institutions to prove regulatory compliance without revealing transaction details.

Charles Hoskinson links Midnight’s value to the $10 trillion real-world asset market, suggesting that institutions will only tokenize assets on chains that ensure privacy, compliance, and interoperability.

It’s important to note that XRPL’s permissioned validator configurations already offer some compliance controls. The superiority of Midnight’s ZK-proof model over existing controls has not yet been independently tested, so the assumption that it is the optimal solution for XRPL’s institutional DeFi needs should be viewed with caution until further assessment is conducted.

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