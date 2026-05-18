XRP News: Institutional XRP Adoption, RBC Discloses Stake in Bitwise XRP ETF

XRP News: Royal Bank of Canada, one of North America’s five largest banks and a designated Global Systemically Important Bank, disclosed a position in the Bitwise XRP ETF through a Form 13F filing submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, acquiring 2,000 shares valued at approximately $30,000.

The disclosure, citing CUSIP 09174F107, represents RBC’s first reported indirect exposure to XRP through a regulated investment vehicle. This is not simply a small-cap allocation from a large balance sheet. It is a compliance-cleared signal from a G-SIB that altcoin-specific ETF products have crossed an institutional risk threshold.

🚨JUST IN: Royal Bank of Canada now has INDIRECT $XRP exposure through the Bitwise XRP ETF🇨🇦👀 RBC’s latest 13F filing shows the institutional door to XRP keeps opening wider.

From ETFs to tokenization to cross-border settlement, the infrastructure around XRP is growing FAST🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/g485MZbrAm — Chloe the XRP shiller 💙 (@Chloe_XRPL) May 16, 2026

We suspect the significance of RBC’s position lies not in its dollar size, $30,000 is a rounding error against a $570 billion AUM base, but in what clearing it required internally. G-SIBs operate under Basel III capital frameworks and stringent compliance review; any crypto-adjacent product must pass legal, risk, and regulatory scrutiny before appearing on a 13F.

The fact that it did, at a major Canadian bank with deep correspondent-banking relationships, suggests that the jurisdictional uncertainty that once surrounded XRP and Ripple Labs has receded sufficiently for institutional compliance departments to approve exposure. That is a materially different environment than existed even eighteen months ago.

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XRP News: RBC’s 13F Filing: How the Disclosure Mechanism Actually Functions

The mechanism functions as follows: Section 13(f) of the Securities Exchange Act requires institutional investment managers with more than $100 million in qualifying assets under discretionary management to file Form 13F with the SEC within 45 days of each calendar quarter’s end.

The filing discloses long positions in U.S.-listed equity securities, including ETF shares, as of the quarter-close date; it does not capture short positions, derivatives, or non-U.S. holdings. RBC’s filing for Q1 2026, therefore, reflects its held position in the Bitwise XRP ETF as of March 31, 2026, not necessarily its current exposure.

🏦The history with RBC x $XRP runs deep Back in 2016 the Royal Bank of Canada tested Ripple alongside other global leading banks Beyond testing it's stated Ripple & XRP solutions could save banks up to 60% in payment costs Today, RBC has indirect exposure to XRP thru holding… pic.twitter.com/r3CVHrmYcD — 🥖Tokenicer✲⥃⬢ (@Tokenicer) May 18, 2026

The Bitwise XRP ETF (NYSE Arca: XRP) was created in November 2025 to provide investors with regulated access to XRP, the native asset of the XRP Ledger, without requiring direct custody. The fund holds physical XRP through The Bank of New York Mellon, which serves as custodian, an institution that has been building dedicated digital-asset infrastructure since at least 2021 and now services multiple U.S. spot crypto ETFs across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and select altcoins.

The fund charges a management fee of 0.34% and had accumulated approximately $345–$360 million in assets under management as of mid-May 2026. It is necessary to flag the epistemic status of one detail here: RBC has made no public statement confirming the rationale for the position, and the 13F reflects a point-in-time snapshot that may not represent the bank’s current view.

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