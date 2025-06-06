From $250M to $1B: Strategy Is Going All-in on Bitcoin Amid Bear-Bull Strife

Key Notes

Strategy, the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin BTC $105 065 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $2.09 T Vol. 24h: $45.01 B , is doubling down with a bold move announcing a nearly $1 billion preferred stock offering, designed not only to attract yield-hungry investors but also to fund a fresh round of BTC purchases.

The STRD Gamble

Dubbed the “Series A Perpetual Stride Preferred Stock (STRD)”, the new issue offers a generous 10% annual yield with no management fees, Strategy’s most aggressive capital product to date.

According to a press statement, the company will issue 11.76 million STRD shares, aiming to raise $979.7 million post-expenses. Previously, the company wanted to raise $250 million with STRD shares. However, it seems that Strategy’s BTC hunger is ever-growing.

The offering sits beneath Strategy’s other preferred share classes (STRF and STRK) in the capital stack, which makes it riskier, but more rewarding for those willing to take the plunge.

Unlike its STRK counterpart, an 8% convertible instrument, STRD is non-convertible and features a non-cumulative dividend, meaning investors forgo back payments if dividends are skipped.

Plus, STRD shares are non-callable under normal conditions, locking in the 10% yield unless triggered by significant structural or tax-related changes.

The capital raised is earmarked for general corporate purposes, with a key focus on bolstering Strategy’s Bitcoin reserves.

Bulls and Bear Fight for Dominance

Strategy’s nearly billion-dollar move is unfolding at a moment of heightened market tension. Recent data from CryptoQuant highlights an increase in miner-to-exchange flows, reaching over $1 billion per day between May 19 and May 28.

Such inflows are historically associated with sell-offs, as miners offload Bitcoin in large volumes, usually ahead of or during price corrections.

Adding to the complexity, data from Glassnode indicates a subtle but important shift: Bitcoin accumulation is making a comeback.

If accumulation is rising, why is $BTC still declining Because while distribution has slowed and accumulation is returning, it hasn’t been enough to offset the pressure from profit-taking by older holders. 🧵👇 https://t.co/hc4TVHxSIs pic.twitter.com/R4jFT0dVvC — glassnode (@glassnode) June 6, 2025

Wallet cohorts, especially those holding between 10 and 100 BTC, are showing the highest accumulation score possible (1.0), indicating renewed confidence. Even smaller wallets (<1 BTC) are joining the fray, hinting at broader retail involvement.

However, this accumulation hasn’t yet translated into price action. Glassnode said that while distribution has slowed, the demand side lacks urgency. Buyers are waiting, reluctant to chase prices, creating a delicate equilibrium.

What results is a market caught in rotation: older coins are being sold, newer participants are accumulating, but no decisive trend has emerged. The bullish impulse is counteracted by miner sell pressure and profit-taking by long-term holders.

