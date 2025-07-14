Key Notes

Analyst Ali Martinez sees bullish technical indicators for XRP, predicting a rally toward $6 if it closes above the $3 level.

The upcoming ProShares XRP ETF launch on July 18 and broader crypto market strength are adding to bullish sentiment.

Ripple is seeing rising institutional support, with BNY Mellon appointed as the custodian for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD.

XRP XRP $2.94 24h volatility: 5.8% Market cap: $173.75 B Vol. 24h: $7.26 B price shows strength, gaining an additional 5% in the last 24 hours and moving closer to $3, with a massive surge in daily trading volume to $9.1 billion. XRP grabbed the second spot on Coinbase, in terms of trading volume, only after Bitcoin BTC $121 325 24h volatility: 2.9% Market cap: $2.41 T Vol. 24h: $39.72 B . With 30% weekly gains, XRP has surged to the third spot, overtaking Tether USDT $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $159.56 B Vol. 24h: $91.42 B , with a $172 billion market cap.

Next XRP Price Stop to $6?

This massive upside comes ahead of the launch of the ProShares XRP ETF this week on July 18.

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez has turned bullish on XRP, highlighting a possible breakout scenario. He noted that a decisive weekly close above the $3 mark could open the door for a strong rally toward $6 or beyond.

When you zoom out on $XRP, it's hard not to go all in. A weekly close above $3 could set the stage for a rally to $6 or even higher! pic.twitter.com/h8fROcAC7t — Ali (@ali_charts) July 12, 2025

“When you zoom out on $XRP, it’s hard not to go all in,” he wrote, while stressing the bullish technical structure on the chart. Currently, the sharp surge in trading volumes, close to $10 billion, also supports the upside. Furthermore, as per the CoinGlass data, the XRP futures open interest is also up by 7.9% to $8 billion, hinting at potential bullish sentiment among traders.

With the XRP price hitting a four-month high, blockchain analytics firm Santiment reported that the recent rally comes alongside a notable increase in network activity and a surge in retail interest. It also noted a sharp uptick in the creation of new XRP wallets.

At the same time, XRP-related discussions have spiked across social media platforms, suggesting rising engagement from retail investors. As a result, market analysts believe that XRP could rally to $10 as well in the coming days.

📈 XRP has pumped to a high of $2.97 today, breaking out to a 4-month high. This is coinciding with a major increase in network growth (new wallets created) & rise in retail interest across social media. 🔗 Track these metrics any time on this chart: https://t.co/pk1BSHPO8G pic.twitter.com/AD8sUSUfu6 — Santiment (@santimentfeed) July 11, 2025

Ripple Institutional Inflows on the Rise

The Ripple ecosystem is witnessing overall growth with strong institutional participation, which supports the XRP price rally. The growing enterprise adoption of its blockchain solutions puts Ripple at the forefront of this euphoria.

Furthermore, with the regulatory clarity in the Ripple lawsuit, traditional banking institutions are partnering with the blockchain firm in a show of confidence.

Last week, America’s oldest bank BNY Mellon was appointed as the primary custodian for Ripple’s US dollar-backed stablecoin, RLUSD. Under the new arrangement, BNY Mellon will be responsible for safeguarding the dollar reserves that underpin the value of the stablecoin.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.