Zama Acquires Buterin-Backed ZK Firm Kakarot to Boost Privacy

Zama has inked a strategic partnership with KKRT to accelerate scalability efforts across the Zama Protocol.

KKRT Labs will bring its deep expertise in designing high-performance proving architectures and modular rollup systems to the deal.

Vitalik Buterin has been speaking about agentic models, citing that they threaten human systems.

Zama, the cryptography company behind the Zama Confidential Blockchain Protocol, has officially announced its acquisition of Kakarot or KKRT Labs. Together, these firms plan to accelerate scalability efforts across the Zama Protocol, aiming to achieve more than 10,000 confidential transactions per second (TPS) on some public blockchains.

Utilizing KKRT Labs’ Deep Expertise For Zama

Zama and KKRT Labs have partnered to accelerate scalability efforts across the Zama Protocol. The duo is targeting 10,000+ confidential transactions per second on public chains such as Ethereum, Solana, and others. The acquisition is crucial to strengthening Zama’s technical depth in blockchain scalability and validity (ZK) rollups.

On one end, it would accelerate the protocol’s ability to provide high-performance confidentiality to all public blockchains. For context, KKRT Labs is a pioneering research and development firm focused on scaling blockchains using ZK Proofs. It boasts expertise in designing high-performance proof-of-concept architectures and modular rollup systems, particularly for Ethereum-equivalent environments.

It is backed by some of the big shots in the digital asset space, including Vitalik Buterin, Starkware, Lambda Class, and Stake Capital. Over time, it has gained recognition as one of the strongest ZK-rollup teams in the ecosystem. Ultimately, its goal is to build the most scalable and efficient proof-of-stake engine for Ethereum-compatible chains.

Therefore, its alliance with Zama will go a long way toward bringing the latter’s vision to fruition. Other perks that are likely to follow the partnership are confidential stablecoin payments, confidential DeFi, or confidential on-chain asset management.

Agentic AI and Its Impact on Privacy and Safety

On the subject of privacy and safety, co-founder Vitalik Buterin has been speaking against agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the last few weeks.

In August, he criticized the AI industry’s focus on “agentic” models, stating that too many autonomous systems aren’t good in sync with earlier comments from former Tesla AI director Andrej Karpathy.

More recently, Buterin introduced the GKR protocol, which comprises innovations that facilitate very fast proof systems. Based on his description, this is a family of protocols that is behind the extreme speed of many operational proving systems.

