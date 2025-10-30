ZEC Price Rockets 15% with Another Push from Arthur Hayes

Key Notes

Zcash (ZEC) jumped 15% in 25 hours to trade around $362 with volume up 45%.

Arthur Hayes predicts ZEC could reach $10,000, calling the rally unstoppable.

Rising shielded supply and growing interest in privacy coins boost momentum.

Zcash ZEC $355.9 24h volatility: 6.6% Market cap: $5.82 B Vol. 24h: $882.80 M is on an uptrend again, climbing nearly 15% in the past day, from around $315 to $362. The privacy-focused cryptocurrency has also seen its 24-hour trading volume jump 45%, reaching around $799 million.

This renewed investor interest comes as BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes reaffirmed his bullish stance on ZEC through a post on X. Hayes wrote that “nothing stops this train,” reiterating his price target of $10,000.

The statement follows his earlier prediction last week, which was followed by a 30% intraday ZEC price rally.

If Hayes’ target materializes, it means an extraordinary 2,677% gain from current levels. This suggests that a $100 investment could grow to over $267,700.

Zcash’s recent rise comes amid a wider surge in privacy-focused crypto tokens, which have benefited from growing concerns over government surveillance around the world. Over the past month alone, ZEC has skyrocketed by 430%, rebounding from the mid-$60s to above $350.

In October, the number of ZEC coins held in shielded (private) pools increased by 13%, surpassing 4.9 million ZEC. Moreover, daily private transactions rose by 36% month-over-month, suggesting genuine network activity rather than speculative trading alone.

Community Members Doubt ZEC Price Rally

Yet not everyone shares Hayes’ confidence. Some analysts warn that Zcash’s explosive rally might be just hype. Many traders argue that while ZEC’s recent performance looks impressive, it may also reflect coordinated influencer-driven momentum rather than real fundamental growth.

Veteran traders have questioned Hayes’ credibility, pointing to his past pattern of promoting tokens like HYPE, before offloading them at peaks. Some investors fear the ongoing rally could be a short-lived manipulation event.

You said that before for $hype but sold at 40$ 😂🤭 — 🇦🇪 Hunter21 (@huntter2121) October 30, 2025

One trader commented that past ZEC rallies have faded after sudden bursts of optimism in the past. They asked that privacy has always been part of Zcash, then why is it suddenly the hottest trade again?

Ummm it was stopped numerous times. What makes this time different than 2018 and 2021? — Trading Aloha (@TradingAloha) October 30, 2025

Zcash uses zero-knowledge proofs (zk-SNARKs) to enable private transactions where sender, receiver, and amount remain confidential. This combines financial privacy with blockchain transparency.

SUBBD Nears Launch, Analysts Expect Major Price Surge

As ZEC continues to trend on Oct. 30, another emerging project, SUBBD, is quietly making waves by integrating blockchain into the subscription-based content industry.

Subbd uses blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and tokenized experiences to create a closer and more rewarding connection between creators and their fans. The project uses Web3 and AI-powered tools to enhance how creators share exclusive material, interact with fans, and monetize their work.

SUBBD Tokenomics and Presale Details

At the center of its ecosystem is Subbd’s Ethereum-based native token, SUBBD. Token holders who stake their SUBBD can unlock special perks such as private livestreams, behind-the-scenes updates, and limited-edition digital content.

One of SUBBD’s biggest advantages lies in its creator-friendly payment system. Influencers retain a much larger share of their earnings by accepting direct payments in SUBBD tokens, compared to traditional platforms that take heavy commissions.

Presale Snapshot:

Token Price: $0.0568

$0.0568 Total Raised: $1.29 million

$1.29 million Token Symbol: SUBBD

SUBBD Blockchain: Ethereum

The presale has already raised nearly $1.3 million, which reflects growing investor confidence ahead of the official SUBBD token launch.

