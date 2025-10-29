Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Announces Decentralized AI Network Built on TON

Key Notes

Durov introduced a decentralized platform where GPU providers earn TON tokens for computational power used in AI tasks.

AlphaTON Capital commits to deploying enterprise-grade GPU clusters across data centers to support the network's launch.

Network scheduled for November 2025 launch following developer onboarding and GPU provider integration phase.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov announced the launch of Cocoon, a decentralized artificial intelligence network built on the TON blockchain, during his keynote at Blockchain Life 2025 in Dubai. In his speech, Durov emphasized the need to support digital freedoms and the right to privacy, setting the foundation for Cocoon’s core mission.

The network introduces a privacy-first model for decentralized AI inference, allowing application developers to compensate GPU owners with TON tokens for computing power. As a demonstration of confidence in the technology, Telegram will serve as Cocoon’s first customer, leveraging the network for confidential AI queries across its vast user base.

“It is a decentralized AI network built on top of TON where owners of hardware can make their GPU available and be rewarded with TON,” said Pavel Durov during the event.

Durov added that Telegram plans to invest heavily in promoting Cocoon through its channels and user communities, aligning with its broader vision to merge blockchain transparency with secure, high-performance AI systems.

AlphaTON Capital to Deploy GPU Fleet for Cocoon’s Decentralized AI Infrastructure

Following Durov’s announcement, AlphaTON Capital (NASDAQ: ATON) issued a press release, revealing plans to make a substantial investment in GPU and data center infrastructure to power Cocoon’s decentralized AI network.

The company said it will deploy high-memory GPU clusters optimized for AI inference workloads across strategically located data centers to ensure low-latency and high-throughput performance.

Cocoon’s architecture allows GPU owners to earn TON tokens for providing computational capacity, a model designed to democratize AI access while maintaining user data confidentiality. AlphaTON Capital’s participation reinforces its commitment to the TON and Telegram ecosystems.

“The launch of Cocoon marks a pivotal moment in the convergence of blockchain, data protection, and artificial intelligence. Our investment in enterprise-grade GPU infrastructure ensures Cocoon has the capacity to serve Telegram and other AI applications from day one,” said Brittany Kaiser, CEO of AlphaTON Capital.

The Cocoon network is scheduled to launch in November 2025, following developer and GPU provider onboarding. As Telegram’s decentralized AI ambitions take shape, Cocoon could redefine how data privacy and computation are managed across Web3-based machine intelligence networks.

At press time, TON TON $2.24 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $5.66 B Vol. 24h: $227.66 M trades at $2.20, with a market capitalization of $5.6 billion, down 1.5% in 24 hours, while trading volume rose 3.4%, signaling heightened investor activity following Durov’s keynote.

