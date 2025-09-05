1,000,000 Ethereum ICO Whale Exits 8-Year Dormancy

Key Notes

Lookonchain reported that a whale transferred 150,000 ETH from a wallet that received 1,000,000 ETH during the ICO.

The whale still has 105,000 ETH, which he holds across two wallets.

Other whales are offloading Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum.

Activity has been spotted from an Ethereum ETH $4 396 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $530.59 B Vol. 24h: $31.21 B ICO whale wallet that had lain dormant for almost a decade. Blockchain analytics platform Lookonchain reported that the whale transferred 150,000 ETH, worth approximately $659 million, to a new wallet for staking. The sudden activity has gotten many crypto enthusiasts wondering.

From Dormancy to Billionaire Status

According to Lookonchain on X, the wallet in question received 1,000,000 ETH during the ICO of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. He secured this massive Ethereum stash by investing $310,000 during the ICO through three wallets. Thereafter, it went dormant, showing no activity whatsoever.

Eight years later, the whale wallet suddenly wakes up and is shifting its holdings in a rather unexpected move. The first transfer of 150,000 ETH went to a new wallet where it is to be staked. At this point, the 1,000,000 ETH holding of the whale is worth roughly $4.4 billion, while the coins for staking are valued at $659 million.

An #Ethereum ICO participant who received 1,000,000 $ETH just woke up after 8 years of dormancy. He moved 150,000 $ETH($645M) to a new wallet for staking. He invested $310K in the ICO via 3 wallets and received 1,000,000 $ETH — now worth $4.3B. After staking 150,000 $ETH, he… pic.twitter.com/B5CBTBJ2O5 — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 5, 2025

Noteworthy, 1 unit of Ethereum currently has a market value of $4,393.64, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Lookonchain noted that the whale is still left with 105,000 ETH, which he holds across two wallets. The crypto market considers this staking move as a bullish bet from the whale, one that may reduce selling pressure on ETH.

In August, the broader crypto market saw Bitcoin BTC $112 330 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.24 T Vol. 24h: $42.83 B whales exit their position to make sizeable investments in ETH. A seven-year-old Bitcoin wallet worth $1.69 billion was liquidated to fund massive Ethereum long positions that summed up to $334 million. Apparently, the “Bitcoin OG” went from longing Ethereum on Hyperliquid’s perpetual market to closing some of these risky positions.

The whale ended up spot buying and holding 19,794 ETH, worth $85 million at the time. A few days later, another old Bitcoin wallet that accumulated 100,784 BTC for $642 million over the past seven years was spotted aiming for Ethereum. It dumped 22,769 BTC, worth $2.59 billion, and received 472,920 ETH in return.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.