Cardano Whales Are Dumping, Traders Not Happy: Will ADA Price Hit New High?

Key Notes

Whales sold 50 million ADA in 48 hours, pressuring prices near $0.80.

Retail sentiment has collapsed, with positivity dropping from 12:1 to 1.5:1.

Analysts see $0.82 as a critical “make-or-break” support level.

Cardano ADA $0.83 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $30.29 B Vol. 24h: $1.13 B selling pressure is increasing as large investors continue to offload their holdings and sentiment among retail traders weakens. At the time of writing, ADA changes hands at $0.8244, while daily trading volume has slipped by 4.39%.

Prominent analyst Ali Martinez reported that whales sold 50 million ADA in just 48 hours, a move that could affect prices in the short term.

50 million Cardano $ADA sold by whales in 48 hours! pic.twitter.com/rZb8g67pLu — Ali (@ali_charts) September 5, 2025

Whale Selling Puts Pressure on Price

Martinez’s data shows how significant whale selling has pushed ADA closer to the $0.80–$0.82 support zone. If it holds, it could provide a base for recovery. But if it breaks, traders may see further declines.

At the same time, whale activity often follows a familiar pattern, selling into strength and buying back when panic sets in. This means the current dip could just as easily turn into an opportunity for larger players to reaccumulate.

Sentiment Turns Bearish

The Cardano community, which is usually optimistic, has taken a more cautious stance. According to Santiment, the ratio of positive to negative comments on ADA has collapsed to 1.5:1, down sharply from 12:1 in early August.

🧐 Cardano has quietly seen its normally optimistic crowd start to turn bearish. After the lowest sentiment recorded in 5 months, $ADA's price is +5%. Patient holders and dip buyers during this three week downswing should root for this trend of bearish retailers to continue.… pic.twitter.com/VgGwRW243P — Santiment (@santimentfeed) September 4, 2025

For many smaller investors, three straight weeks of decline have tested their patience. However, Santiment notes that this kind of bearish mood often works as a contrarian signal.

When retail traders exit in frustration, it is often the whales who step in quietly, accumulating at lower prices. A recent move from $0.78 back up to $0.82 already suggests this pattern may be repeating.

Charts Point to a Decision Zone

The daily chart below shows that the ADA token is trading inside a broader ascending structure that has been in place since June. At the moment, ADA is sitting on the Fibonacci 0.382 retracement at $0.82, a level many analysts see as decisive.

Independent analyst Quantum Ascend calls this area a “make-or-break zone,” where ADA either confirms a recovery bounce or extends its decline.

$ADA | @Cardano_CF 📈 Respecting a channel on the high time frame dating back to early June. Higher Highs, Lower Lows ✅ Short-term decline dating back to August 14 channeling as well. Price Currently sitting atop the .382 Fib at $0.82. Cardano's decision point appears near,… pic.twitter.com/lvQ3d2elnR — Quantum Ascend (@quantum_ascend) September 3, 2025

Crypto King adds a more bullish note, suggesting that if ADA can maintain its channel, it could retest the $1 level, with possible extensions to $1.20 and $1.40.

ADA daily chart with momentum indicators | Source: TradingView

Whales are clearly active, retail sentiment is at its lowest in months, and ADA is sitting right on a major technical support level.

If the support at $0.80–$0.82 holds, ADA could soon attempt another leg higher, possibly bringing it back above $1 in the months ahead, which can make ADA the next crypto to explode in 2025.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.