This Altcoin Might Go Against Today’s Bear Market, ChatGPT Says

Global crypto market cap is roughly $3.1–3.2T today, down about 1.7–1.8% over 24 hours.

Solana trades around $140–142.

U.S.

spot SOL ETFs just saw a record $32.19M daily net outflow.

The global crypto market cap sits near $3.1 trillion today. It is down roughly 1.7–1.8% over the last 24 hours, according to live boards from CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap, setting a red tape backdrop where relative strength matters more than absolute gains.

However, Solana is demonstrating strong fundamentals despite the drop. Here’s why ChatGPT thinks so, based on recent on-chain activity and news.

Solana (SOL) Price Today: Still Strong Despite the Odds

Solana SOL $136.8 24h volatility: 4.3% Market cap: $76.60 B Vol. 24h: $4.71 B trades around $140–142 on major spot venues, roughly flat to slightly positive on the day, while most large caps print red. CoinCodex and Phemex show SOL near $137–140 with a 24‑hour move between −2% and −5%, while CoinGecko’s tick is closer to $138 and up about 4% intraday, reflecting intraday whipsaws around the $140 handle.

That price action comes one trading session after U.S. spot Solana ETFs posted their largest net daily outflow of $32.19 million on December 3. 21Shares’ TSOL redeemed $41.79 million. At the same time, Bitwise’s BSOL still attracted $5.57 million in fresh capital.

On‑chain, Solana has seen about $321 million in net capital inflows over the last month, with more than $240 million bridged from Ethereum, according to flow trackers referenced in Whale Alert’s Solana ETF flow report.

Since the meme coin peak on Solana, active addresses dropped to multi‑month lows. Derivatives positioning remains net‑long but less aggressive than in October, which aligns with perp funding data showing favorable but cooling rates. The reset comes alongside lower exchange balances and steady on‑chain staking yields on SOL, which ETF data confirm through persistent net inflows into staking‑enabled products such as Bitwise’s BSOL, now above $580 million in historical net inflows.

Will Solana Break Its ATH In 2025?

Myriad’s prediction markets price a roughly 95% probability that SOL fails to break its all‑time high near $295.40 before year‑end. This comes even as the token trades more than 40% above its Q4 lows around $96 and continues to attract RWA pilots, base‑Solana bridges, and fresh DEX launches.

#Solana One year apart. Same date.

2024 price: $229

2025 price: $141 pic.twitter.com/mrCRw7BibG — Solana Fear and Greed Index (@SolanaFGI) December 3, 2025

