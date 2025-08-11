$650M in Token Unlocks This Week: Is the Altcoin Rally Over?

Key Notes

Over $653M worth of tokens will be unlocked between August 11–18.

FTN, APT, ARB, AVAX, and SEI lead the week’s largest cliff unlocks.

Solana tops linear unlocks alongside TRUMP, WLD, and DOGE.

The crypto market is facing a wave of fresh supply as more than $653 million worth of tokens are scheduled to be unlocked between August 11 and August 18, according to data from Tokenomist shared by WuBlockchain.

The releases include both large one-time cliff unlocks and steady daily linear unlocks, raising concerns over short-term volatility in an already fragile altcoin market.

According to Tokenomist, in the next 7 days, major single unlocks (over $5 million) will include FTN, APT, ARB, AVAX, SEI, STRK, LAYEY, CYBER, and ZK. Major linear unlocks over the next 7 days (daily unlock value over $1 million) will include SOL, WLD, TIA, DOGE, TAO, AVAX, SUI,… pic.twitter.com/85NKTXb829 — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 11, 2025

FTN, ARB, AVAX, and More to Unlock Millions

FTN FTN $4.58 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $1.98 B Vol. 24h: $63.07 M will release 20 million tokens valued at $91.8 million, representing 2.13 percent of its circulating supply. Aptos APT $4.63 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $3.11 B Vol. 24h: $464.71 M is set to unlock 11.31 million tokens worth $53.72 million, or 2.25 percent of supply.

Arbitrum ARB $0.45 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $2.33 B Vol. 24h: $365.00 M will see 92.65 million tokens worth $43.91 million released, while Avalanche AVAX $23.50 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $9.93 B Vol. 24h: $576.63 M will add 1.67 million tokens valued at $40.15 million.

SEI SEI $0.31 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $1.81 B Vol. 24h: $197.34 M will unlock 55.56 million tokens worth $18.13 million. Two smaller projects, LAYEY and CYBER CYBER $1.90 24h volatility: 5.8% Market cap: $84.62 M Vol. 24h: $41.64 M , will be unlocking more than 10% of their circulating supply in a single event, creating sell-pressure.

SOL: The Largest Weekly Linear Release

On the linear side, Solana [NC] will see the largest weekly release, adding 465,770 tokens worth $93.18 million to circulation, equivalent to 0.09 percent of supply.

Other notable daily unlocks include TRUMP TRUMP $8.98 24h volatility: 3.3% Market cap: $1.80 B Vol. 24h: $496.16 M with $45.92 million, Worldcoin WLD $1.03 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $1.92 B Vol. 24h: $216.52 M with $40.50 million, Dogecoin DOGE $0.23 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $34.46 B Vol. 24h: $2.50 B with $22.09 million, and TAO TAO $373.8 24h volatility: 2.7% Market cap: $3.60 B Vol. 24h: $117.90 M with $19.87 million.

MORPHO, ETHFI ETHFI $1.25 24h volatility: 6.9% Market cap: $531.30 M Vol. 24h: $149.42 M , and DOT DOT $3.94 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $6.01 B Vol. 24h: $290.25 M are also release tokens, each exceeding $8 million in value.

SEI appears in both cliff and linear categories, with the latter adding another $26.97 million to supply.

Will Altcoins Crash Now?

Large token unlocks can exert downward pressure on prices when the newly available supply is sold into the market. While in some cases these events are anticipated and priced in, the immediate effect can be bearish.

Projects with high-percentage unlocks, such as LAYEY and CYBER, are particularly vulnerable to sharp declines.

Big names like SOL, FTN, and WLD could see increased trading volumes, making them the top crypto to buy in current conditions.

Analyst Darkfost noted last week that mid- and small-cap tokens are currently showing the weakest performance of the cycle relative to Bitcoin BTC $119 979 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $2.39 T Vol. 24h: $53.50 B .

❌The altseason hasn’t really started yet. Looking at this chart comparing BTC, large caps (top 20), and mid/small caps, we are currently seeing the weakest altcoin performance of this cycle. The strongest move, which looked more like a "true" altseason, happened in early 2024… pic.twitter.com/pS3AFrwZTJ — Darkfost (@Darkfost_Coc) August 8, 2025

His chart showed that the last strong altseason occurred in early 2024, when these tokens briefly outperformed BTC. Since then, each peak has been weaker, indicating declining momentum.

With over $650 million worth of tokens entering circulation this week, the added supply could dampen any immediate rally attempts.

