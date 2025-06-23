$90 Billion Fiserv Partners Circle, Solana to Launch FIUSD Stablecoin Platform

Key Notes

Fortune 500 payment processor Fiserv collaborates with Circle and Paxos to create bank-friendly digital dollar infrastructure.

FIUSD will integrate with PayPal's PYUSD for cross-platform transactions, enhancing merchant and consumer payment options.

The launch coincides with the GENIUS Act's Senate passage, providing regulatory clarity for USD-pegged stablecoin issuers.

Fiserv is entering the stablecoin space with its own digital dollar, FIUSD, backed by Solana and Circle Internet Group. The move signals a broader shift by traditional finance toward blockchain-powered payments.

The Fortune 500 firm, which processes over 90 billion transactions annually, plans to offer its stablecoin to 10,000 financial institutions and 6 million merchants. This initiative aligns with a broader trend as financial giants like PayPal and JPMorgan integrate digital assets ahead of expected regulatory clarity under the GENIUS Act.

Circle, Solana Back FIUSD Infrastructure

According to reports, Fiserv will partner with Circle and Paxos to power FIUSD on Solana, leveraging the blockchain’s speed and scalability. The company is also working with PayPal to enable interoperability between FIUSD and PYUSD, enhancing cross-platform transactions for consumers and businesses.

Chief Operating Officer Takis Georgakopoulos said the goal is to “democratize access” to digital payments by building compliant, bank-friendly rails. The new platform will also explore deposit tokens and other blockchain-native assets.

The timing coincides with growing legislative support. The GENIUS Act, which recently passed the Senate, proposes a regulatory structure for stablecoins pegged to the U.S. dollar. If passed by the House, it would provide legal clarity for issuers like Circle, Paxos, and now Fiserv.

Circle Internet, which recently went public and surged 80% last week, is positioned to benefit from this trend. Fiserv’s collaboration with Circle suggests deeper institutional adoption of compliant stablecoin frameworks.

Fiserv Stock Recovers Above $158 Fibonacci Support

Fiserv stock is attempting to recover from a major correction, currently trading around $167.54 above the key 0.618 Fibonacci retracement support at $158.57.

Resistance sits at $173.85 and $189.13, while failure to hold above the trendline near $158 could expose downside to $136.82. A lower-high formation remains intact, signaling persistent selling pressure near the $175 zone.

Discover Best Wallet’s Token Presale

As stablecoin infrastructure grows, Best Wallet is gaining attention with its ongoing presale. The project offers a next-generation wallet ecosystem focused on security, staking, and multi-chain support.

With over $13.5 million already raised, the $BEST token is being offered at $0.025225 ahead of its next price increase. Users can join the presale with crypto or card through the Best Wallet official site.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.