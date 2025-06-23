Another Bitcoin Boost: Sequans Goes All in With $384M Investment

Key Notes

Sequans plans to invest $384 million in Bitcoin through equity and debt offerings.

MicroStrategy bought 245 BTC for $26 million as Bitcoin briefly dipped below $100K.

Despite miner stress, long-term Bitcoin accumulation continues across institutions.

Publicly listed company Sequans Communications S.A. has announced a bold new Bitcoin BTC $102 262 24h volatility: 2.7% Market cap: $2.03 T Vol. 24h: $42.31 B treasury initiative.

The IoT semiconductor leader plans to invest around $384 million in the cryptocurrency, combining $195 million in equity offerings and $189 million in convertible secured debt.

The investment plan requires shareholder approval at the June 30 meeting, with a closing expected on July 1. According to the official press release, debt financing will proceed only if the equity sale raises at least $195 million.

The digital asset purchase plan aims to position Bitcoin alongside the company’s core focus on cellular IoT modules. CEO Georges Karam stated that Sequans believes in Bitcoin’s long-term potential and its ability to bolster the company’s financial resilience.

“Our bitcoin treasury strategy reflects our strong conviction in bitcoin as a premier asset and a compelling long-term investment. We believe bitcoin’s unique characteristics will enhance our financial resilience and deliver significant value to our shareholders,” Karam explained in the press release.

Sequans plans to partner with Swan Bitcoin, a specialist in corporate Bitcoin strategies, to successfully implement the treasury initiative.

Institutions Buying the Dip

Meanwhile, MicroStrategy, the world’s largest public Bitcoin holder, revealed that it purchased 245 BTC worth $26 million during the week ending June 22.

The purchase came as Bitcoin’s price slipped below $100,000 for the first time in six months amid global geopolitical uncertainties.

Several other players, including Japan’s Metaplanet and Panther Metals, have also bought the Bitcoin dip to strengthen their BTC reserves.

Data from SosoValue suggests that spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continue to attract institutional investors. These products have recorded a nine-day inflow streak, with a cumulative total net inflow of $46.66 billion since their launch.

What’s Ahead for Bitcoin Price?

Interestingly, the latest purchases come as Streagy’s executive chairman Michael Saylor recently predicted the largest cryptocurrency could reach $21 million in 21 years.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading near $101,252, down 1.5% over the past 24 hours. On-chain data from CryptoQuant indicates that Bitcoin miners are currently facing revenue pressure, being significantly underpaid compared to historical averages.

Yet, miner selling remains low, signaling that structural sell-offs are unlikely, unless reserves are rebuilt or capital sources dry up.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.