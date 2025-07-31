Key Notes

Cardano (ADA) is making a run for the $4 price level, and a looming bullish sentiment supports this action.

Current market data shows that ADA is currently trading at $0.7826 amid mild daily uptick.

Cardano was spotted in a recently released White House crypto policy report.

Cardano Price Outlook and Future Performance

According to CoinMarketCap data, ADA is currently trading at $0.7826, following a 0.38% increase within the last 24 hours. In addition to this upside, market observers and experts are anticipating a massive cup-and-handle formation that has been brewing. ADA is very close to its key breakout zone near $0.80, fueled by one of the strongest bullish patterns.

Market analyst CryptoSmith0x took to X to share his view on the matter, noting that ADA has been forming this pattern for the last three years. In his opinion, the wedge began to take shape near the $0.50 to $0.60 range. Looking through historic data, this pattern usually precedes an explosive upside once confirmed.

https://twitter.com/CryptoSmith0x/status/1950185988006810070

On this premise, attention is being given to ADA’s neckline near $0.92. There is even more optimism that the coin will hit $1.5 in a few weeks.

A $4 or more zone is the target price for when bulls can push ADA above the $0.92 breakout line with conviction. Invariably, this equates to a potential 4x rally. There is no expectation that ADA will achieve this level suddenly, but it’s worth noting that the available structure favors long-term upside. Per the current outlook, momentum is beginning to align, supported by the broader market recovery.

Moreso, the opinions of key players in the ADA ecosystem align with the projected bullish sentiment. WhaleFUD stated that “Cardano has never been fundamentally stronger than now,” and this bold statement reinforces the blooming confidence in ADA’s long-term potential. As it stands, there is a blend of strong on-chain foundations and bullish technicals.

Ultimately, this could be the mix that ADA requires to achieve a high final result. Meanwhile, Stake With Pride on X spotted Cardano in a recently released White House crypto policy report.

No specific explanation was given for the mention, but this singular action shows Cardano’s relevance in the broader crypto ecosystem. Ultimately, it may serve as a catalyst to boost ADA price.

🚨 $ADA in White House crypto report. pic.twitter.com/oFEJJOCYKh — St₳ke with Pride 🌈 SPO & DRep (@StakeWithPride) July 30, 2025

