ADA Faces $40M Sell-Wall as Team’s 70 Million ADA Budget Request Crosses 53% Approval

Key Notes

Cardano’s governance vote on a ₳70M Critical Integrations Budget has crossed 53% approval from DReps.

ADA price rejected at $0.44 amid broader market recovery, slipping to $0.41 as sell pressure intensifies.

Derivatives data shows bulls narrowly retain control, but a $22M short-seller cluster at $0.44 forms a major resistance wall.

Cardano began the weekend under mild pressure, trading just above $0.41 on Saturday, Nov. 29, following a 2% intraday dip that trimmed weekly gains to 3.4%. ADA had touched a weekly high of $0.44 on Thursday as the broader market rebounded, lifted by Bitcoin’s move from $82,000 toward $92,700.

Momentum slowed shortly after the Cardano team initiated a major governance vote on a Critical Integrations Budget requesting 70 million ADA to fund core infrastructure upgrades. The proposal is now trending toward approval after founder Charles Hoskinson publicly backed the initiative alongside key ecosystem entities, including Input Output HK, EMURGO, Intersect, and Midnight.

The governance action seeks 70 million ADA from the treasury to create a strategic integration fund to onboard tier-one stablecoins, institutional custody solutions, analytics providers, bridges, and pricing oracles.

Together with @InputOutputHK, @EMURGO_io, @IntersectMBO, and @midnightfdn, we have submitted a governance action to establish a Critical Integrations Budget for Cardano. If approved by DReps and the constitutionality verified by the Constitutional Committee, the fund will… https://t.co/d0NuU527s0 — Cardano Foundation (@Cardano_CF) November 28, 2025

Supporters argue this is the foundational layer Cardano needs to unlock meaningful growth in DeFi and Real-World Asset activity while pushing the network closer to long-term fee sustainability.

Voting data reflects a decisive lean toward approval. Delegated representatives (DReps) have cast 2.94 billion ADA, representing 53.14%, in favor. Another 7.89 billion ADA is currently abstaining, while 173.56 million ADA, 3.14%, has been submitted against the proposal. Roughly 2.59 billion ADA, or 43.72%, have not yet voted.

Among stake pool operators, 237.73 million ADA has been cast in support, with nearly all other voting weight remaining inactive. Constitutional Committee participation currently stands at zero, with all seven members yet to vote. With DReps’ votes crossing the 53% threshold, the governance action is currently on track for approval, though votes remain open until December 30.

Cardano Price Faces Major Sell-Wall at $0.44

ADA now confronts significant resistance at $0.44, where derivatives positioning shows a concentrated short exposure. Coinglass data shows long positions totaling $43 million against $40 million in shorts, indicating bulls still hold a narrow advantage despite the overhead pressure.

The most notable liquidity pocket sits directly at the $0.44 level, where traders have accumulated $22 million in short leverage.

Such clusters often act as magnets for volatility and can either trigger rapid forced buying on a breakout or hard rejection when momentum fades. Given current conditions, ADA price remains unlikely to clear the $0.45 barrier without a considerable increase in market volumes.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.