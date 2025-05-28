AI Coin Render Tanks 8% After Coinbase Delisting Chaos

AI coin Render RENDER $4.68 24h volatility: 5.0% Market cap: $2.42 B Vol. 24h: $231.16 M saw its price drop more than 8% following a misunderstanding triggered by Coinbase’s announcement to delist the Ethereum-based RNDR token. However, the newly launched Solana-based RENDER token continues to be fully supported by the exchange.

Despite this, the announcement caused significant market impact, pushing RENDER’s price down 8% to $4.50. Meanwhile, daily trading volume increased 170% to nearly $200 million, indicating strong selling pressure and a bearish mood among traders.

RENDER Investors Panic Sell Amid Coinbase Delisting News

Coinbase has announced the suspension of trading for RNDR, along with Helium Mobile MOBILE $0.00049 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $43.27 M Vol. 24h: $1.02 M , Ribbon Finance [NC], and Synapse SYN $0.28 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $61.95 M Vol. 24h: $9.63 M , effective June 26. The decision is based on the tokens no longer meeting listing standards because updated versions are now available.

MOBILE, RNDR, RBN, & SYN are being delisted because new versions of these tokens have been released. As a result, the original versions of these tokens no longer meet our listing criteria. Trading for MOBILE, RNDR, RBN, & SYN will be suspended on https://t.co/Zkd27RUMRo (Simple… — Coinbase Assets 🛡️ (@CoinbaseAssets) May 27, 2025

In response, Render Network reminded users to transition to the Solana-based RENDER token, providing detailed upgrade instructions. However, confusion over the delisting led many investors to prematurely sell their RENDER tokens, misinterpreting the announcement.

Great reminder to upgrade your RNDR, (ERC-20 token), to RENDER, (Solana based SPL token). To upgrade your RNDR to RENDER, go to https://t.co/iqBE6QEQII, and follow the instructions. For more on the reason behind the upgrade: https://t.co/7TtzBv9Ejq

—

Upgrading is easy: Step… https://t.co/9ZmFUDSEXR — The Render Network (@rendernetwork) May 27, 2025

The Render Network initiated its migration from Ethereum (RNDR) to Solana (RENDER) in November 2023, following community-approved proposals (RNP-002 and RNP-006).

While most major exchanges had already auto-upgraded user holdings, Coinbase’s delay caused recent confusion. This occurred while crypto exchange Coinbase was managing a hack incident. Amid the fear and uncertainty, selling pressure increased, but some investors viewed the dip as an opportunity to capitalize.

AI Coins Gain Amid Grayscale Announcement

Although the RENDER price has dropped 8% today, other AI coins have experienced gains as asset manager Grayscale, the company that recently announced the Bitcoin Adopters ETF, unveils the AI Crypto Sector. This sector includes the top 20 digital assets from the artificial intelligence space, which together have a combined market cap of $20 billion.

The asset manager stated that the AI crypto sector has seen 4.5x growth in just two years, moving from $4.5 billion to now at $20 billion.

Introducing the Artificial Intelligence Crypto Sector. The #AI Sector includes 20 tokens with a combined market capitalization of $20 billion — up from just $4.5 billion in Q1 2023*. Learn more about the AI Crypto Sector: https://t.co/LmvVvv9WHr *Source: Artemis, Grayscale… pic.twitter.com/xrlPMBYK2o — Grayscale (@Grayscale) May 27, 2025

In addition to including top AI coins like Bittensor coin_data_widget ticker=”TAO”], Grayscale’s AI Crypto Sector list also includes coins like Render and Worldcoin coin_data_widget ticker=”WLD”].

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.