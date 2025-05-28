GameStop Adds 4,710 Bitcoin to Its Balance Sheet

Key Notes

GameStop bought 4,710 BTC, adding digital assets to its corporate treasury after board approval in March.

In April, $1.5 billion raised through convertible notes helped fund the Bitcoin purchase.

GME shares jumped 3% in pre-market trading.

A recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosed that GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) has taken a bold step into the digital asset market.

As revealed in the filing, the firm has acquired 4,710 Bitcoin BTC $96 611 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $1.92 T Vol. 24h: $29.09 B units. Notably, the move demonstrates the firm’s growing interest in digital assets and the potential role in reshaping corporate treasury management.

Gamestop Pushes Ahead With Bitcoin Purchase

The firm’s latest post on X shows that the Bitcoin purchase was confirmed through a Form 8-K filing.

However, the form did not include the total dollar amount spent. Still, the acquisition confirms that GameStop is adopting Bitcoin as part of its corporate reserves. The decision followed board approval in March, setting a clear policy to treat Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.

GameStop raised $1.5 billion in April by selling convertible notes to support this new approach. According to the update, the funds were directed toward diversifying the company’s balance sheet, with Bitcoin being a key part of the strategy.

The company now joins a growing list of public firms that hold BTC in their treasuries. These include Strategy Inc., formerly MicroStrategy, and Metaplanet, a Tokyo-listed firm. Since the start of the year, both firms have significantly increased their Bitcoin holdings, which proves that GameStop is not alone in this shift.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. recently acquired 4,020 BTC valued at over $427 million, bringing its total to 580,250 BTC. The firm remains the largest corporate Bitcoin holder globally. Meanwhile, Metaplanet now holds 7,800 BTC, following the purchase of 1,004 BTC for around $104.6 million. This makes it Asia’s largest corporate holder of cryptocurrency.

Semler Scientific, another leading medical technology company, recently expanded its Bitcoin portfolio with the addition of 165 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 3,467 BTC. The company now holds Bitcoin worth more than $330 million.

It is worth noting that GameStop’s Bitcoin move swiftly impacted its stock price. After the announcement, market data shows the GME shares rose 3% in pre-market trading. The market’s response suggests growing investor interest in firms tying their long-term financial strategies to digital assets.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.