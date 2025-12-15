American Bitcoin Lifts BTC Holdings to $500M as Bitcoin Slips Below $90,000

Key Notes

American Bitcoin Corp increased its Bitcoin holdings by 261 BTC, taking total reserves to 5,044 BTC. The latest purchase comes as Bitcoin BTC $85 944 24h volatility: 3.0% Market cap: $1.72 T Vol. 24h: $48.88 B traded near $89,700 at press time, valuing the company’s stash at more than $450 million.

The Trump-backed mining and accumulation firm now ranks 21st on the Bitcoin 100 list of corporate holders. It sits just behind Semler Scientific, which holds 5,048 BTC, placing American Bitcoin within striking distance of the top 20.

Trump Family’s Bitcoin Venture Climbs Corporate Holdings Rankings Despite Stock Decline

The firm confirmed its latest purchase with a post on X on Monday, citing that its Bitcoin holding has now surpassed BTC held by the likes of Gemini exchange, and Gamestop.

Another milestone unlocked! We’ve passed ProCap Financial in BTC holdings. All respect to @APompliano and team. A little friendly competition makes the climb even better! pic.twitter.com/gq9H4axMof — American Bitcoin (@ABTC) December 15, 2025

American Bitcoin is backed by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, who founded the company in March 2025. The brothers hold roughly 20% ownership, while Hut 8 Corp controls the majority stake. The company operates as a private family-backed venture, not a US government investment.

Stock Pressure and Strategic Accumulation Amid Market Volatility

Shares of American Bitcoin Corp ticked slightly higher in premarket trading on Monday, before plunging 4% as Bitcoin’s price dived as low as $85,600. However, the stock has faced sustained pressure in recent weeks. Over the past month, shares have dropped about 64%.

The decline followed the release of pre-merger private placement shares into the public market. That overhang has weighed heavily on price performance despite the firm’s growing Bitcoin treasury.

American Bitcoin is one of several crypto ventures linked to the Trump family in 2025. Others include the $TRUMP meme coin and World Liberty Financial, a DeFi platform partly owned by President Trump. These associations have boosted market visibility and access to capital, though they remain separate from state-backed initiatives.

With its latest accumulation, American Bitcoin continues to position itself as a long-term Bitcoin holder, strategically expanding in reserves during market dips.

Bitcoin’s largest corporate holder Strategy also returned to buying on Monday with 10,645 BTC at the cost of $980M, its highest purchase since July 29 when it announced a $2.5 billion buy. With its purchases totaling 21,268 BTC this month, the Michael Saylor-led firm activity continues to reinforce institutional conviction in long-term Bitcoin accumulation.

