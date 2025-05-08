Analysts Bullish on XRP, Price to Surpass $2.7 Soon?

Key Notes

XRP is trading around $2.21, recording a 3% price increase in the past day.

The token remains range-bound between $2.06 and $2.60, showing signs of strong accumulation.

Analysts say a break above $2.30 could lead to the token to $2.70.

XRP XRP $2.22 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $129.99 B Vol. 24h: $2.17 B has increased roughly 3% in the past 24 hours to trade around $2.21. The fourth largest cryptocurrency also saw a 120% spike in its 24-hour trading volume, according to CoinMarketCap data, hinting at renewed investor interest.

This increase aligns with broader market optimism. Bitcoin’s BTC $96 611 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $1.92 T Vol. 24h: $29.09 B current path to $100,000, fueled by the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold interest rates, has boosted altcoin sentiment. Traders are rotating profits from BTC into assets like XRP, ETH ETH $1 845 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $222.72 B Vol. 24h: $14.22 B , and SOL SOL $150.7 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $78.04 B Vol. 24h: $3.80 B .

XRP saw a massive fivefold rally after Donald Trump’s presidential win in November 2024, achieving a local peak at $3.27 in January.

Since then, the crypto has been stuck in a tight range between $2.06 and $2.60. Nearly 70% of all volume has been exchanged within this corridor, pointing to strong accumulation.

Renowned crypto analyst Rishad remarked on X that XRP is “chilling near a strong buy zone” and “starting to wake up.” He explained that the $2 level remains a critical buy zone, with further support at $1.90 and $1.44.

Good Morning 🌅 $XRP chilling near a strong buy zone and starting to wake up. If it breaks that weak resistance, we could see a nice move up. $2 is a good spot to place buys. If it drops, watch $1.90 and $1.44. Still looks bullish mid-term $2.70+ could be next. Let’s see what… pic.twitter.com/E4POZWbLH4 — RisHad (@CryptoRisHad) May 8, 2025

The analyst added that a breach of the $2.20–$2.30 resistance zone could lead to major upside momentum, potentially targeting the $2.70 level in the medium term.

XRP Price Outlook

On the daily XRP price chart, Bollinger Bands have recently started tightening, hinting at a potential breakout. Price is now pressing the mid-band (20-day SMA), suggesting bullish pressure is building.

The RSI stands at 54, suggesting that momentum is slightly bullish but not yet overbought. A sustained RSI push above would confirm buyer dominance. If XRP breaks above the $2.30, the next resistance lies at $2.60.

Meanwhile, the MACD is exhibiting a possible crossover just above the zero line, a sign of early positive momentum. However, a breakdown below $1.90 would invalidate the bullish structure and may trigger a further downfall.

The Accumulation/Distribution line continues to rise, showing that despite price stagnation, smart money has quietly been poured into XRP.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.