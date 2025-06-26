Head of News Yana Khlebnikova
Yana Khlebnikova joined CoinSpeaker as an editor in January 2025, after previous stints at Techopedia, crypto.news, Cointelegraph, and CoinMarketCap, where she honed her expertise in cryptocurrency journalism.
next
Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.
Yana Khlebnikova joined CoinSpeaker as an editor in January 2025, after previous stints at Techopedia, crypto.news, Cointelegraph, and CoinMarketCap, where she honed her expertise in cryptocurrency journalism.