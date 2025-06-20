XRP Whale Selloff Intensifies, Where’s XRP Price Heading Next?

Key Notes

On-chain data indicates a distribution phase as early investors are realizing over $68.8 million in daily profits.

However, investor sentiment remains optimistic for a spot XRP ETF approval, with Polymarket data showing a 90% probability of approval by year-end.

Analyst Dark Defender predicts a breakout as XRP approaches a key technical juncture, with targets at $2.22 and $3.61.

XRP XRP $2.17 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $127.97 B Vol. 24h: $1.47 B price has been under some selling pressure recently, after a major rejection at $2.30, accompanied by strong whale dumping. Furthermore, on-chain data shows that long-term holders of XRP have also started liquidating their holdings as the Ripple altcoin enters a strong distribution phase. It will be interesting to see whether XRP drops further to the support of $2.0, or recovers back from here.

XRP Whale Selloff and Distribution on the Rise

Blockchain tracking service Whale Alert reports that over 26.6 million XRP, valued at approximately $58 million, was transferred to Coinbase from an unidentified wallet linked to a Ripple whale. While this move raises speculation about potential profit booking, XRP has remained stable, trading at $2.16 at the time of writing.

Blockchain analytics firm Glassnode reports that XRP has sustained its position above $2, marking a threefold increase from its base price prior to the sharp rally in November 2024. As a result, early investors who accumulated XRP during its lower price phase are now sitting on gains exceeding 300%.

As of early June, profit-taking among these holders has intensified, with realized profits reaching $68.8 million per day, based on the 7-day simple moving average (SMA).

XRP is trading above $2, more than 3x higher than its base price before the sharp rally in November 2024. Investors who accumulated earlier are sitting on over 300% gains. In early June, they began realizing profits at a pace of $68.8M per day (7D-SMA), signaling a wave of… pic.twitter.com/N8DLs0EXpQ — glassnode (@glassnode) June 19, 2025

On the other hand, with the Ripple lawsuit progressing and reaching near its conclusion, the XRP community remains excited with the hope for the approval of a spot XRP ETF. As per the data on Polymarket, the chances of a XRP ETF approval by the year-end have surged to over 90%. Investors are probably awaiting an official announcement from the US SEC for this.

Analysts Predict an XRP Price Breakout Soon

Renowned crypto analyst Dark Defender suggests that XRP is on the verge of a decisive price movement as multiple technical indicators converge.

The cryptocurrency is nearing a critical juncture, with its price positioned at the intersection of trend lines, a Fibonacci level, and the “Cup Surface” pattern. Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) are tightening, and the trend line is under pressure, signaling a potential breakout.

#XRP is about to remove the Tension soon. The price is close to the conjunction of the trend lines, the Fibonacci level, and the Cup Surface. Exponential Moving Averages are tight, and the trend line is squeezed. Targets: $2.22, $3.61 short term.

Supports: $2.0706 Cup is… pic.twitter.com/ErpRR5hSXs — Dark Defender (@DefendDark) June 18, 2025

The analyst added that key short-term targets for XRP are set at $2.22 and $3.61, while support is identified at $2.0706. Dark Defender adds, “The Cup is ‘Hot!’ Get ready for the decision,” hinting at imminent volatility in XRP’s price action.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.