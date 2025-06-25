Key Notes

XRPL version 2.5.0 is the latest software upgrade in the XRP ecosystem, bringing along key bug fixes.

Some of the newly introduced amendments are XLS-85, XLS‑56, XLS-81, and XLS-76.

XRPL had earlier introduced XAO DAO, its user governance protocol designed to enable full on-chain functionalities.

Ripple Labs’ XRP $2.18 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $128.70 B Vol. 24h: $2.42 B development arm, RippleX, has announced the release of a new iteration of the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

Dubbed XRPL version 2.5.0, this software upgrade introduces some major improvements and bug fixes. Going forward, new amendments can be voted on through the network.

New Features on XRPL 2.5.0

According to Mayukha Vadari, senior software engineer at RippleX, this is “possibly the best single lineup of amendments” packed within a single release. The debut of the XRPL 2.5.0 marks a major milestone for the ecosystem, especially as it introduces a high-powered combination of new features and improvements to the network.

One major feature is the ability to batch transactions, letting users group multiple operations into a single transaction. This flexibility can benefit companies and fintechs handling bulk payments, payroll, airdrops, or dApp token distributions by making the process faster and more cost effective.

These operations would require only a few on-chain transactions. This expansion of use cases makes it one of the most ambitious XRPL releases to date.

More importantly, it brings the XRP ecosystem and its native token closer in line with the broader crypto and blockchain space.

Multiple Amendments and Bug Fixes in the Latest XRPL Software Upgrade

In addition, this integration brings support for token escrow (XLS-85 amendment), further extending the existing XRP Ledger escrow feature. It makes it possible to handle tokens, including stablecoins, issued by third parties. There is also support for multi-purpose tokens (MPTs), particularly those meant for institutional use.

The XLS-56 amendment allows up to eight transactions to be combined into one. This helps eliminate around 30% of failed multi-step transactions. Both this and another key amendment were introduced by Denis Angell, a core contributor known for his work on the Xahau sidechain project.

Permissioned Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs) will be rolled in through XLS-81 amendment, while XLS-75 amendment enables permission delegation.

Regarding bug fixes, XRPL users may no longer suffer from NFT-related spam, as participants now have to explicitly authorize any NFT interaction.

XRPL Introduces XAO DAO for Governance

This software release comes only a few days after the XRP Ledger introduced XAO DAO, its Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). The XAO DAO is a platform that puts control in the hands of its community members. Here, user participation plays an important role, from voting on proposals to driving on-chain progress.

Its debut places the XRPL ecosystem in a new era of decentralized governance. It represents an important step toward user empowerment and aligns closely with Web3 principles.

