Key Notes

Bitcoin ETFs saw $936M in daily net inflows, marking the highest increase since Trump's inauguration.

Ethereum ETFs attracted $38.7M in daily net inflows, signaling strong investor interest.

ARKB and FBTC led Bitcoin ETFs with the highest daily inflows, pushing total weekly inflows over $1B.

Recently, both US spot Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have witnessed total daily net inflows of almost $1 billion, with $936.43 million and $38.74 million, respectively. These figures are the highest the market has seen since the US presidential inauguration.

Bitcoin ETFs: ARKB and FBTC Lead Inflows

As of April 22, SosoValue data shows that BTC ETFs recorded daily inflows of $936.43 million, the highest this week. This pushed the total weekly net inflows past the $1 billion mark, reaching $1.32 billion.

BTC is currently recovering and trading at $94,126. Total net inflows for Bitcoin ETFs stand at $36.69 billion, with a total traded value of $5.59 billion.

This follows a strong showing on Easter Monday, when Bitcoin ETFs saw $381.4 million in net inflows, outperforming equities despite broader market declines and a weaker USD.

ARK 21Shares’ Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) and Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) recorded the highest daily inflows, with ARKB leading at $267.1 million and FBTC close behind at $253.82 million. Following these inflows, ARKB’s total net assets stand at $4.59 billion, while FBTC’s have reached $18.16 billion.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) ranked third in daily inflows with $193.49 million, pushing its net assets to $52.7 billion, the highest among all BTC ETFs.

Bitwise’s Bitcoin ETF (BITB) followed in fourth place, recording $76.71 million in daily inflows and holding net assets of $3.58 billion.

The weakest performers were WisdomTree Bitcoin Trust (BTCW) and Hashdex Bitcoin ETF (DEFI), both recording zero net inflows. Their net assets stood at $141.68 million and $15.59 million, respectively.

Ethereum ETFs See $38.74M in Inflows, Led by Fidelity and Bitwise

As of April 22, ETH ETFs recorded a total daily net inflow of $38.74 million. Fidelity’s FETH led the pack with $32.65 million in daily inflows and net assets totaling $649.67 million. Bitwise’s ETHW followed with $6.09 million in inflows and $155.59 million in net assets.

The remaining ETH ETFs on the list, including Grayscale’s ETH and ETHE, BlackRock’s ETHA, and VanEck’s ETHV, reported no daily net inflows, each registering $0.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.