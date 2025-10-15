Aptos Partners with India’s Largest Telecom Jio to Launch Blockchain Rewards for 500M Users

Key Notes

India's largest telecom operator integrates Aptos layer-1 blockchain to deliver practical rewards rather than speculative assets to subscribers.

The beta program represents one of the largest real-world Web3 deployments by any telecom company in history globally.

Aptos token declined 5% despite the announcement, following broader crypto market trends and showing muted investor reaction to the news.

Aptos Foundation and Aptos Labs have entered a partnership with Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, to launch a blockchain-based rewards platform tailored for Jio’s subscriber base of over 500 million users.

The partnership was announced during the Aptos Experience event, marking a significant step in integrating blockchain technology into mainstream consumer services via telecom networks.

Beta Testing Phase Engages Nearly 10 Million Users

Reliance Jio is piloting this program with an initial beta group of approximately 9.4 million users. This was announced at the presentation “Stablecoins: The Rails You Forgot You’re Riding“. The rewards, delivered through Aptos APT $3.47 24h volatility: 5.1% Market cap: $2.48 B Vol. 24h: $384.37 M ‘s high-speed, low-cost layer-1 blockchain, will focus on practical, real-world benefits over speculative digital assets.

Aptos Labs is providing ongoing technical support as the companies collaborate to ensure the infrastructure can handle Jio’s extensive customer scale.

Jio’s Industry Position and Ambitions

Founded as a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, Jio is the largest mobile network operator in India and the third largest in the world, serving over 500 million subscribers.

Jio’s ongoing investments in digital services and emerging technologies have consistently positioned it as a pioneer in the Indian telecom sector. In January 2025, they launched JioCoin on the Polygon Network.

The price of Aptos has seen little activity despite the announcement, and it is down 5% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. Following all the trends of the crypto market today.

The integration of Aptos’s blockchain will allow Jio to broaden its digital ecosystem, offering blockchain rewards accessible through standard telecom services. According to the team at Aptos, this project represents one of the largest real-world deployments of Web3 infrastructure by any telecom operator to date.

