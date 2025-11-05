Ethena (ENA), Aptos (APT) Prices Rebound Ahead of $705M November Token Unlocks: Here’s What to Expect

Key Notes

Major cryptocurrency projects prepare to release significant token allocations as market conditions stabilize following volatility.

Ethena demonstrates renewed strength after October's USDe stablecoin depeg incident prompted Binance's $400M reimbursement fund.

Aptos faces potential selling pressure despite price recovery as trading volume decline suggests limited broad market participation.

Over $705.8 million worth of tokens are scheduled for release this November, according to Tokenomist.ai. Among the largest upcoming unlocks are Ethena ENA $0.33 24h volatility: 4.6% Market cap: $2.47 B Vol. 24h: $267.51 M and Aptos APT $2.67 24h volatility: 7.4% Market cap: $1.93 B Vol. 24h: $337.33 M , both showing price recoveries as the broader crypto market rebounds from Tuesday’s $1.7 billion liquidation event.

Ethena’s upcoming unlock, valued at $57.56 million, comes amid renewed investor interest following October’s volatility. The project’s USDe stablecoin briefly depegged on Binance on Oct. 10 during a surge in market activity. The event caused ENA to fall by over 20%, touching lows of $0.34 before Binance acknowledged the issue and announced a $400 million reimbursement fund for affected users.

Binance’s swift response helped restore market confidence, propelling ENA price to a monthly high of $0.52. ENA has gained 8% in the past 24 hours, as investors adjust their derivatives and on-chain positions ahead of the unlock. The rebound suggests traders anticipate limited short-term selling pressure, supported by ENA’s growing adoption in DeFi.

Aptos (APT) and Linea (LINEA) Among This Week’s Major Unlocks

Following Ethena, Aptos is set for a $30.31 million unlock this week, representing about 1.6% of its circulating supply. APT price also saw an 8% recovery in the past 24 hours according to CoinMarketCap data.

Aptos’s market resilience comes despite growing investor caution over fresh supply entering circulation. However, APT’s trading volume declined 25% intraday, reflecting that the rally was driven by few investors executing large trades, rather than a market-wide bullish impact. Without a recovery in market liquidity, Aptos may struggle to absorb downside pressure from the imminent $30 million.

Alongside Aptos and Ethena, Linea ($35.71 million), and LAYER ($5.67 million), are among the largest unlocks for the week. Together, the top 4 largest unlocks account for nearly a third of the $705.8 million in fresh liquidity set to flood the market this week.

Best Wallet to Track and Manage Token Unlocks

As major token unlocks approach, investors are seeking secure and multi-chain storage projects like Best Wallet to manage assets efficiently. The ongoing presale has now surpassed $16.5 million, attracting investors with secure storage and yield optimization features.

Trading at $0.026 per token, prospective investors can acquire BEST tokens via the official Best Wallet website, before the next price tier unlocks.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.