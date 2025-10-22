Key Notes

Aptos gained 4% as trading volume shot up 35%, outperforming most large-cap coins.

BlackRock’s BUIDL added $500M in tokenized assets, making Aptos the #2 BUIDL chain.

Jump Crypto unveiled Shelby, a decentralized storage layer built with Aptos Labs.

Aptos APT $3.26 24h volatility: 3.8% Market cap: $2.34 B Vol. 24h: $352.08 M has emerged as one of the few outperformers in a sluggish crypto market, rallying nearly 4% in the past 24 hours with a 35% surge in trading volume.

According to CoinMarketCap data, the layer-1 blockchain has reclaimed a $2.32 billion valuation while still trading 83% below its all-time high of $19.90.

The recent rally comes on the heels of two major catalysts, i.e., BlackRock’s expanding tokenization initiative and Jump Crypto’s unveiling of its high-performance decentralized storage protocol, Shelby, making APT one of the best crypto to buy in 2025.

BlackRock’s BUIDL Fund Deploys $500M to Aptos

BlackRock’s Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) has added $500 million worth of tokenized assets to Aptos, making it the second-largest blockchain network in BUIDL’s asset deployment, behind only Ethereum.

🚨 $500M more of @BlackRock's BUIDL just landed on Aptos. This pushes Aptos back into the Top 3 in RWAs, with $1.2B+ tokenized assets on-chain. And now, we're #2 in BUIDL adoption. Institutions are choosing Aptos, the chain to move what matters. pic.twitter.com/vT3jfZYmPb — Aptos (@Aptos) October 21, 2025

With this addition, the total value of real-world assets (RWAs) tokenized on Aptos now exceeds $1.2 billion, placing it third globally across all networks.

The BUIDL fund, co-launched by BlackRock and tokenization platform Securitize, invests in low-risk, high-liquidity instruments such as US Treasuries, cash, and repo agreements. Originally deployed on Ethereum in March 2024, the fund expanded to Aptos in November 2024.

Jump Crypto and Aptos Bring Shelby

Meanwhile, Jump Crypto announced the launch of Shelby, a decentralized, high-performance storage solution built in collaboration with Aptos Labs. The project aims to solve the lack of scalable, efficient, and decentralized storage in blockchain space.

In a detailed thread, Jump Crypto stated that while blockchains, oracles, and cross-chain systems have advanced rapidly, the absence of robust decentralized storage has kept real execution reliant on centralized providers like AWS and Google Cloud. Shelby seeks to change that.

Storage is the missing layer. Blockchains run fast. Oracles work. Messages move across chains. But without high performance storage, real execution stays centralized. We're building Shelby with @AptosLabs to fix that.https://t.co/VFtuFRQp4P — Jump Crypto 🔥💃🏻 (@jump_) October 21, 2025

The system combines the Aptos blockchain for coordination, RPC nodes for access, and distributed storage providers for the underlying data.

Shelby’s architecture boasts key efficiency improvements, including a replication factor of 2 instead of the typical 4.5+, and uses erasure coding for data durability without excessive redundancy.

The design allows Shelby to compete with traditional cloud services on cost, charging roughly $0.014 per GB for reads and under $0.01 per GB per month for writes.

“Shelby gives developers what blockchains have been missing. Sub second storage access. Programmable data layers. No gatekeepers. Real applications need more than a ledger. They need data that moves,” Jump Crypto wrote.

The firm added that the system is built on lessons learned from its other infrastructure ventures, including Pyth Network for oracles, Wormhole for messaging, Firedancer for Solana, and DoubleZero for networking.

