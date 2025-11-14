ARK Invest Buys the Dip in Circle, BitMine and Bullish

Key Notes

ARK Invest bought $15.56m of Circle shares and added BitMine and Bullish across ARKK, ARKW, and ARKF.

The buys hit on a dip:Circle −4.6%, BitMine −9.9%, Bullish −9.9% at close.

Circle posted strong Q3 and is exploring a native token for its Arc chain.

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest scooped up shares of Circle Internet Group, BitMine Immersion Technologies, and Bullish across three ETFs on Nov. 14, adding exposure as all three names stumbled in regular trading.

According to ARK’s daily trade disclosure, ARKK, ARKW, and ARKF bought a combined:

188,941 Circle (CRCL) shares (about $16.3 million),

242,347 BitMine (BMNR) shares (about $9.8 million),

177,480 Bullish (BLSH) shares (about $7.3 million).

Here's every move Cathie Wood and Ark Invest made in the stock market today 11/13 pic.twitter.com/kT31a9mzva — Ark Invest Tracker (@ArkkDaily) November 14, 2025

The buys followed a down day for the trio: Circle closed −4.59% at $82.34, BitMine fell 9.86% to $36.57, and Bullish slipped 9.85% to $41.02, based on closing prints at Google Finance.

Circle’s Q3 Report Was a Success

Earlier this week, Circle reported a standout Q3 with revenue and reserve income of $740 million (+66% YoY), net income of $214 million (+202% YoY), and USDC circulation at $73.7 billion (+108% YoY).

The company also said it is “exploring the possibility” of launching a native token for its Arc blockchain, now in public testnet. It signals a broader push into on-chain programmable finance.

Global investment management giant William Blair recently maintained an Outperform rating on CRCL, citing Circle’s leading position in a “winner-take-most” market for stablecoin infrastructure and adjacent services.

Multiple outlets also tracked ARK’s Circle accumulation around this week’s post-earnings volatility. Tallies of ~$30.5 million purchased across the three funds in the prior session underscore that Nov. 14 buys continued an active accumulation streak.

