Ark Invest Rebalances Portfolio With Coinbase and Block Shares

Renowned asset management company ARK Invest has recently rebalanced its financial portfolio by offloading some shares of Coinbase (COIN) and Block Inc. (XYZ).

On July 24, the firm sold Coinbase shares worth approximately $12.1 million from two of its Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

Multiple Offloads From ARK Invest Active ETFs

According to the latest trading disclosure published by the Cathie Wood-led firm, a total of 27,614 Coinbase shares were sold from the firm’s ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), and an additional 2,887 shares from the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW).

In the same vein, ARK Invest shed 123,169 Block Inc. shares from ARKK. The dumped shares were worth $9.8 million based on the closing price as of Thursday. ARKW also sold 11,262 shares of Robinhood Markets (HOOD), valued at approximately $1.1 million.

These sales underscore the company’s commitment to rebalancing its exposure to crypto assets. Ark Invest routinely undergoes this exercise to ensure the diversification of its portfolio.

Specifically, Ark Invest aims to keep the weighting of individual holdings in its funds below 10%. This policy explains the recent offloads from ARKK and ARKW.

It’s only been about a month since the Cathie Wood-led firm sold shares linked to these same top organizations. Ark Invest sold 16,627 Coinbase shares from ARKK, 58,504 Robinhood shares, and 24,780 Block Inc. shares. The XYZ stocks were valued at about $1.7 million based on the closing price at the time.

The Coinbase shares totaled $6.5 million, while the Robinhood stock was valued at around $5.8 million.

Ark Invest Picks Up New Investments

Earlier this week, Ark Invest purchased $175 million worth of Bitmine shares across several of its ETFs. In May, it was eToro shares, following the financial service provider’s launch on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

The firm acquired 140,000 eToro shares for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF), valued at approximately $9.4 million.

ARK Invest has long focused on investing in newly listed companies. When Coinbase went public in 2021, it was among the first to buy shares. It acquired 750,000 Coinbase shares and has since made more purchases of COIN in the open market.

Similarly, ARK Invest purchased $373 million worth of Circle (CRCL) shares on its first day of trading on the NYSE, following its IPO launch.

At the time, Circle made up 6.7% of ARK’s holdings and ranked among the top positions across three of its funds. Within a few days, ARK Invest sold 196,367 Circle shares from ARKK, 92,310 from ARKW, and 53,981 from ARKF.

By the end of that period, a total of 342,658 Circle (CRCL) shares had been sold across its three actively managed ETFs.

