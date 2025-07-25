Key Notes

Kiyosaki warns ETFs are like “pictures of a gun,” not the real thing.

He sees a potential bubble burst in gold, silver, and Bitcoin.

Analysts see the recent Bitcoin pullback as an opportunity, not a market top.

Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has once again cautioned investors against over-relying on ETFs, noting the importance of holding physical assets for long-term financial resilience.

In his latest post on X, Kiyosaki acknowledges that ETFs make investing easier for the average investor. But, he adds that knowing when to own “real” versus “paper” is what separates a prepared investor from the average.

BEWARE of PAPER I realize ETFs make investing easier for the average investor….so I do recommend ETFs for the average investor. Yet I extend these words of caution: For the average investor I recommend: Gold ETFs

Silver ETFs

Bitcoin ETFs Yet an ETF is like having a picture… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) July 25, 2025

The 78-year-old explained an ETF as “having a picture of a gun for personal defense.” This aligns with his long-standing criticism of Wall Street and traditional financial institutions, which he believes are designed to keep individuals “financially naive.”

Kiyosaki’s comments come after his earlier comments when he called Bitcoin ETFs as “fake” compared to holding Bitcoin BTC $116 525 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $2.32 T Vol. 24h: $84.25 B directly.

It is important to note that Bitcoin ETFs have netted a cumulative net inflow of $54.69 billion since their launch. On July 24, these funds recorded a net inflow of $226 million despite the latest price volatility.

Bitcoin Pullback an Opportunity, Not Capitulation

Kiyosaki’s warnings come as Bitcoin has retreated to $115,000 from its recent all-time high of $123,000 on July 14. In the past week, the largest cryptocurrency has lost $80 billion in market capitalization, currently standing at $2.29 trillion.

Most of the top cryptocurrencies, including top meme coins, have recorded double-digit losses in their price in the past day.

However, analysis of the Swissblock Bitcoin Risk Index shows the current correction is occurring at a “low risk” level, with the index reading zero. This suggests that the market’s underlying structure remains bullish despite the price pullback.

Bitcoin finally broke out of its range— but this isn’t capitulation, it’s a rotation-led correction. → Risk Index = 0

→ No overheating

→ Structure intact The trend remains bullish.

Corrections at low risk levels = opportunity, not exit. pic.twitter.com/7gFQaR8Rc6 — Swissblock (@swissblock__) July 25, 2025

Swissblock sees the current price trajectory as a healthy rotation-led correction rather than market capitulation. Notably, periods of correction at low-risk levels generally signal accumulation opportunities rather than reasons to exit positions.

Analysts suggest that the current price slump presents an attractive entry point for those seeking long-term exposure.

BUBBLES are about to start BUSTING. When bubbles bust odds are gold, silver, and Bitcoin will bust too. Good news. If prices of gold, silver, and Bitcoin crash…. I will be buying. Take care. — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) July 21, 2025

Earlier this week, Kiyosaki suggested the possibility of a near-term bubble burst across gold, silver, and Bitcoin. He added that this is precisely when he plans to increase his holdings.

