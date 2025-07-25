Coinspeaker

Gold, Silver, Bitcoin: Why Robert Kiyosaki Believes Paper Isn’t Enough

Kiyosaki urges investors to understand the limits of “paper” investments like ETFs, advocating for owning actual Bitcoin for true financial security.

Parth Dubey Julia Sakovich Updated 2 mins read
Key Notes

  • Kiyosaki warns ETFs are like “pictures of a gun,” not the real thing.
  • He sees a potential bubble burst in gold, silver, and Bitcoin.
  • Analysts see the recent Bitcoin pullback as an opportunity, not a market top.

Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has once again cautioned investors against over-relying on ETFs, noting the importance of holding physical assets for long-term financial resilience.

In his latest post on X, Kiyosaki acknowledges that ETFs make investing easier for the average investor. But, he adds that knowing when to own “real” versus “paper” is what separates a prepared investor from the average.

The 78-year-old explained an ETF as “having a picture of a gun for personal defense.” This aligns with his long-standing criticism of Wall Street and traditional financial institutions, which he believes are designed to keep individuals “financially naive.”

Kiyosaki’s comments come after his earlier comments when he called Bitcoin ETFs as “fake” compared to holding Bitcoin BTC $116 525 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $2.32 T Vol. 24h: $84.25 B directly.

It is important to note that Bitcoin ETFs have netted a cumulative net inflow of $54.69 billion since their launch. On July 24, these funds recorded a net inflow of $226 million despite the latest price volatility.

Bitcoin Pullback an Opportunity, Not Capitulation

Kiyosaki’s warnings come as Bitcoin has retreated to $115,000 from its recent all-time high of $123,000 on July 14. In the past week, the largest cryptocurrency has lost $80 billion in market capitalization, currently standing at $2.29 trillion.

Most of the top cryptocurrencies, including top meme coins, have recorded double-digit losses in their price in the past day.

However, analysis of the Swissblock Bitcoin Risk Index shows the current correction is occurring at a “low risk” level, with the index reading zero. This suggests that the market’s underlying structure remains bullish despite the price pullback.

Swissblock sees the current price trajectory as a healthy rotation-led correction rather than market capitulation. Notably, periods of correction at low-risk levels generally signal accumulation opportunities rather than reasons to exit positions.

Analysts suggest that the current price slump presents an attractive entry point for those seeking long-term exposure.

Earlier this week, Kiyosaki suggested the possibility of a near-term bubble burst across gold, silver, and Bitcoin. He added that this is precisely when he plans to increase his holdings.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

