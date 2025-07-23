Arthur Hayes Expects $10K for ETH, $250K for BTC by Year-End

Key Notes

Hayes predicted BTC to hit $250k and ETH to hit $10k by year-end.

He links the price surge to Fed policies and stablecoin Treasury demand.

BitMEX co-founder predicts ETH to lead DeFi and NFT ecosystem growth.

Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMEX, has set a bold forecast for crypto markets, predicting Bitcoin BTC $118 576 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $2.36 T Vol. 24h: $47.15 B will reach $250,000 and Ethereum ETH $3 675 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $443.64 B Vol. 24h: $41.19 B will surge to $10,000 by year-end.

The projection marks an upward revision from Hayes’ earlier Ethereum target of $5,000, reflecting a strengthened bullish stance amid changing macroeconomic trends.

Hayes ties his forecast to the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policies. He noted that wartime credit expansion and stablecoin issuers purchasing US Treasury bonds are injecting liquidity into the crypto market.

As inflation persists and traditional assets face yield pressures, investors seek stronger hedges against monetary debasement.

Hayes explains that during such times, massive capital flows into the crypto market. He anticipates consolidation until the Jackson Hole Fed meeting in August, forecasting Bitcoin to test support levels between $90,000 and $95,000, depending on Treasury General Account refill outcomes.

He suggested that a neutral refill could stabilize Bitcoin around the $100,000 zone, a healthy break before an upward move into the fourth quarter.

Notably, Hayes has previously predicted BTC to reach $1 million by 2028. His bullish projections align with the narrative of Bitcoin acting as a store of value during monetary turbulence, much like gold in prior eras of devaluation.

Ethereum to Lead the Rally?

Hayes’s $10,000 target for Ethereum suggests his confidence in the network’s recent evolution in the decentralized finance and NFT ecosystems. He also pointed to Ethereum’s successful transition to proof-of-stake, which improved scalability and energy efficiency.

Ethereum Network’s status as a foundational crypto layer further solidifies as more institutional players adopt ETH as a treasury asset, calling it the next Bitcoin. BitMine Immersion Technologies recently disclosed that it holds over $1 billion in Ethereum, equivalent to around 300,000 coins.

Meanwhile, the broader altcoin market has added $290 billion this month, aligning with Hayes’ recent call for a “monster altcoin season.”

At the time of writing, Ether is trading at nearly $3,680, up 17% over the past week, while Bitcoin holds around $118,500, largely flat in the same period.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.