Arthur Hayes Once Again Buys ENA as Token Soars 5%

Ethena ENA $0.80 24h volatility: 4.0% Market cap: $5.29 B Vol. 24h: $1.49 B has seen renewed interest from traders after BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes made a fresh investment.

At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency is trading around $0.811, recording 6% daily gains.

Two weeks ago, Hayes sold 7.76 million ENA worth $4.62 million at roughly $0.595, locking in a $1.65 million profit.

However, he has now purchased 2.14 million ENA for $1.75 million at a higher price of $0.816.

Two weeks ago, Arthur Hayes(@CryptoHayes) sold 7.76M $ENA ($4.62M) at ~$0.595 to lock in a $1.65M profit. Recently, he bought back 2.14M $ENA($1.75M) at a higher price of $0.816.https://t.co/1HymJRPhcj pic.twitter.com/COZNMeBpvF — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) August 13, 2025

This latest buy move suggests Hayes’ apparent confidence in ENA price prospects despite its recent rally. ENA, now the 29th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has seen a 15% uptick in its 24-trading volume, crossing $1.52 billion.

On Wednesday, crypto analyst Ali Martinez revealed that whales have purchased 45 million ENA in the last seven days. This surge in accumulation comes as Ethena becomes a top crypto to buy in August, gaining over 44% increase in the past week.

45 million Ethena $ENA purchased by whales in the past week! pic.twitter.com/FMjUWTtznM — Ali (@ali_charts) August 12, 2025

ENA Price Outlook

Popular crypto trader CW noted on X that the next major sell wall for ENA is around $1.15. This implies that traders could see a potential 42% price surge from current levels if bullish momentum continues.

The next sell wall for $ENA exist at $1.15 pic.twitter.com/Cx6mvEA3wv — CW (@CW8900) August 13, 2025

Market experts are viewing Hayes’ buyback as a possible catalyst for further gains, particularly with increasing whale interest. On the daily ENA price chart, the RSI is indicating overbought conditions.

This often signals a potential pullback, but bullish momentum can keep prices high for extended periods. A break above $0.825 could open the door toward $0.90, followed by the $1.15 resistance.

ENA is trading near the upper Bollinger Band at $0.825, suggesting a potential breakout if momentum sustains. The middle band (20-day SMA) near $0.65 serves as a key support zone.

MACD is in positive territory, with the blue line above the signal line. The histogram is printing green, further confirming ENA bullish sentiment.

