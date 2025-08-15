Arthur Hayes Once Again on Altcoin Buying Spree

Key Notes

Arthur Hayes has bought $16.43M worth of ETH and altcoins over the past five days.

His biggest purchase was 1,750 ETH worth $7.43M, now in profit by over $638K.

Only ETH and HYPE are in profit, while other holdings show moderate paper losses.

Arthur Hayes, the co-founder of BitMEX and one of crypto’s most closely watched traders, has returned to aggressive buying just days after unloading a significant chunk of his portfolio.

Data from Lookonchain reveals that over the past five days, Hayes has accumulated a wide range of altcoins alongside a major Ethereum ETH $4 642 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $560.07 B Vol. 24h: $65.45 B buyback.

His purchases include 1,750 ETH worth approximately $7.43 million, 58,631 HYPE HYPE $48.24 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $16.10 B Vol. 24h: $568.07 M at $2.62 million, 3.1 million ENA ENA $0.72 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $4.80 B Vol. 24h: $1.52 B for $2.48 million, 1.29 million LDO LDO $1.39 24h volatility: 3.1% Market cap: $1.24 B Vol. 24h: $386.32 M at $1.83 million, 184,610 PENDLE PENDLE $5.43 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $909.67 M Vol. 24h: $247.75 M valued at $1.02 million, and 420,000 ETHFI ETHFI $1.19 24h volatility: 8.2% Market cap: $503.69 M Vol. 24h: $169.28 M for $516,600.

Reversal in Strategy

The trading legend’s recent spree follows a dramatic reversal in strategy. Earlier this month, Hayes sold off most of his holdings, including 2,373 ETH worth $8.32 million, converting them into stablecoins as he warned of potential market turbulence.

Hayes pointed to US tariffs and weaker-than-expected jobs data as risks that could see Bitcoin BTC $119 121 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.37 T Vol. 24h: $63.52 B retrace to $100,000 and Ether revisit $3,000.

But just days later, with ETH trading near $4,600, Hayes moved $10.5 million in USDC uSDC $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $67.72 B Vol. 24h: $13.44 B back into the market to buy ether, signaling renewed bullishness. In a post on X, he even admitted he “had to buy it all back” while sharing an ETH chart.

Had to buy it all back, do you forgive me @fundstrat ? I pinky swear, I'll never take profit again. 😘😘😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/jRWfaCEPE6 — Arthur Hayes (@CryptoHayes) August 9, 2025

Hayes’ Portfolio Breakdown

According to the latest portfolio breakdown, only ETH and HYPE are currently in profit, netting Hayes gains of $638,560 and $206,145 respectively.

The rest of the bag, ENA, LDO, PENDLE, and ETHFI, are showing moderate paper losses, with ENA down the most at $250,246. In total, his holdings stand at $16.43 million, up around $534,000 from his $15.9 million cost basis.

Hayes’ rapid flip from cautious to aggressive suggests he is positioning for a potential altcoin rally. His timing aligns with a broader shift in sentiment across the crypto market, where Ethereum strength has been leading talk of an altseason.

