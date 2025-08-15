Coinspeaker

Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMEX, is back in buying mode after recently liquidating much of his crypto portfolio.

Updated 2 mins read
Arthur Hayes Once Again on Altcoin Buying Spree

Key Notes

  • Arthur Hayes has bought $16.43M worth of ETH and altcoins over the past five days.
  • His biggest purchase was 1,750 ETH worth $7.43M, now in profit by over $638K.
  • Only ETH and HYPE are in profit, while other holdings show moderate paper losses.

Arthur Hayes, the co-founder of BitMEX and one of crypto’s most closely watched traders, has returned to aggressive buying just days after unloading a significant chunk of his portfolio.

Data from Lookonchain reveals that over the past five days, Hayes has accumulated a wide range of altcoins alongside a major Ethereum ETH $4 642 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $560.07 B Vol. 24h: $65.45 B buyback.

His purchases include 1,750 ETH worth approximately $7.43 million, 58,631 HYPE HYPE $48.24 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $16.10 B Vol. 24h: $568.07 M at $2.62 million, 3.1 million ENA ENA $0.72 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $4.80 B Vol. 24h: $1.52 B for $2.48 million, 1.29 million LDO LDO $1.39 24h volatility: 3.1% Market cap: $1.24 B Vol. 24h: $386.32 M at $1.83 million, 184,610 PENDLE PENDLE $5.43 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $909.67 M Vol. 24h: $247.75 M valued at $1.02 million, and 420,000 ETHFI ETHFI $1.19 24h volatility: 8.2% Market cap: $503.69 M Vol. 24h: $169.28 M for $516,600.

Reversal in Strategy

The trading legend’s recent spree follows a dramatic reversal in strategy. Earlier this month, Hayes sold off most of his holdings, including 2,373 ETH worth $8.32 million, converting them into stablecoins as he warned of potential market turbulence.

Hayes pointed to US tariffs and weaker-than-expected jobs data as risks that could see Bitcoin BTC $119 121 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.37 T Vol. 24h: $63.52 B retrace to $100,000 and Ether revisit $3,000.

But just days later, with ETH trading near $4,600, Hayes moved $10.5 million in USDC uSDC $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $67.72 B Vol. 24h: $13.44 B back into the market to buy ether, signaling renewed bullishness. In a post on X, he even admitted he “had to buy it all back” while sharing an ETH chart.

Hayes’ Portfolio Breakdown

According to the latest portfolio breakdown, only ETH and HYPE are currently in profit, netting Hayes gains of $638,560 and $206,145 respectively.

Arthur Hayes Portfolio

Arthur Hayes Portfolio | Source: Lookonchain

The rest of the bag, ENA, LDO, PENDLE, and ETHFI, are showing moderate paper losses, with ENA down the most at $250,246. In total, his holdings stand at $16.43 million, up around $534,000 from his $15.9 million cost basis.

Hayes’ rapid flip from cautious to aggressive suggests he is positioning for a potential altcoin rally. His timing aligns with a broader shift in sentiment across the crypto market, where Ethereum strength has been leading talk of an altseason.

