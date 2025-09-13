Arthur Hayes Predicts Major Crypto Market Rally With Trump’s Economic Boost

Key Notes

Arthur Hayes projects trillions in capital could flow into stablecoins if US bailout guarantees are removed.

This would unlock over $10 trillion in liquidity for stablecoins, DeFi, and crypto markets, he noted.

He advises Bitcoin investors to stay patient, stressing that short-term comparisons with stocks and gold miss the broader cycle.

Arthur Hayes, the former BitMEX CEO and crypto market veteran, stated that the Donald Trump administration will provide a major economic boost by mid-2026, driving the crypto market rally. Hayes is also very bullish on the stablecoin market, expecting billion-dollar capital inflows even from traditional financial players.

Arthur Hayes Predicts Major Crypto Market Rally With Liquidity Boost

In his latest interview with Kyle Chasse, veteran investor Arthur Hayes said the current crypto market rally has more fuel left and could potentially extend well into 2026.

He argued that Donald Trump is expected to stimulate the U.S. economy by mid-2026. Hayes believes that investors are underestimating the upside across risk assets.

He ​​stressed that policymakers remain resistant to change, but the real “big printing” cycle has yet to begin. As per Arthur Hayes, the coming liquidity wave could reset expectations for both traditional and digital assets. Interesting, these comments come ahead of the much-anticipated 25 bps Fed rate cut coming next week during September FOMC.

Over the past month, Hayes has been accumulating altcoins with strong underlying opportunities. Over a brief hiatus, altcoins have shown strength once again over the past week.

Trillion-Dollar Inflows Coming to Stablecoins

Expecting trillion-dollar inflows, Hayes is also very much bullish on stablecoins, while pointing out a major structural shift in the US market. If the U.S. withdraws bailout guarantees on Eurodollars, he said trillions of dollars could flow into stablecoins backed by Treasuries and U.S. bank deposits.

As per Hayes, such a move would weaken the Federal Reserve’s control and release more than $10 trillion of liquidity into stablecoins, decentralized finance (DeFi), and the broader crypto market.

Arthur Hayes continues to stay bullish on Bitcoin, and the broader crypto market. Earlier this year in April, Hayes predicted that BTC price could reach $250,000 by the year-end. Recently, he flashed a massive buying opportunity in Ethena’s governance token ENA.

🚨 THE BIG PRINTING HASN’T EVEN STARTED 👀@CryptoHayes believes this market could run well into 2026, with Trump expected to juice the economy by mid-2026. He says politicians fear change, investors are underpricing the upside across assets, and we’re NOT at the end yet.… pic.twitter.com/N96Y7aRh0f — Kyle Chassé / DD🐸 (@kyle_chasse) September 12, 2025

Don’t Chase Lambos, Says Hayes

Arthur Hayes urged Bitcoin investors to remain patient, arguing that concerns over stocks and gold reaching record highs are misplaced. He said questioning why Bitcoin hasn’t moved higher yet misses the broader point of the market cycle.

“If you thought you were buying Bitcoin and the next day you were buying a Lamborghini, you’re probably getting liquidated because it is not the right way to think about things,” said Hayes.

