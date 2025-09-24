Key Notes

ASTER hit a new ATH of $2.34, now trading at $2.27 with $3.05B volume.

CEO Leonard announced Aster Chain with sub-second finality and privacy features.

Talks are underway with Binance regarding a potential listing.

Aster (ASTER) has surged to new heights after CEO Leonard revealed ambitious plans, including a proprietary Layer-1 blockchain, potential Binance listing, and a buyback program.

The decentralized exchange (DEX) has rapidly gained traction, securing the second spot in daily revenue with $9.2 million, trailing only Tether’s $21.99 million and surpassing Circle’s $7.72 million, as per DefiLlama data.

CEO Leonard Unveils Aster Chain and More

Leonard confirmed that the highly anticipated Aster Chain is in testing. The new blockchain promises sub-second finality, integrated perpetual contracts, low fees, and enhanced privacy.

The CEO said that Aster Chain will enable verifiable trades without revealing individual positions, balancing transparency with privacy.

INTEL: $ASTER CEO confirms Aster Chain is coming and in testing, featuring sub-second finality, native perp integration, low fees, and a token buyback program — Solid Intel 📡 (@solidintel_x) September 24, 2025

Binance Listing

Aster is also in active discussions with the world’s leading exchange Binance about a possible upcoming Binance listing.

After listening to the @Cointelegraph interview with $Aster CEO @Leonard_Aster I can honestly say we are in such safe hands! Below is a snippet of what A LOT of holders have been wanting to hear BINANCE LISTING 👀 “There is a High chance that $Aster does get listed on Binance”… pic.twitter.com/q69nAcmolc — Cal (@CalDotFun) September 22, 2025

While stressing that the ultimate goal is not just to be listed on Binance, Leonard said, “Binance listing is in our plan. We can’t disclose when exactly that will happen because we are still negotiating with the Binance team.”

His vision is for Aster to become as influential in decentralized finance as Binance is in centralized trading.

Token Buybacks

Addressing community questions around token buybacks during the AMA with CoinTelegraph, Leonard said the team is still finalizing details but views buybacks as the most direct way of returning value to the community.

He asked for patience, noting that competitor DEX Hyperliquid HYPE $45.85 24h volatility: 4.4% Market cap: $12.46 B Vol. 24h: $869.61 M has been aggressively buying back its HYPE tokens. An official buyback announcement is expected in the coming weeks.

Aster Price Analysis: What Do Indicators Say?

ASTER hit a new all-time high (ATH) at $2.34 before retracing slightly to $2.27, marking a 35% gain in the last 24 hours. Trading volume soared 45% to $3.05 billion.

On the 1-hour chart, ASTER is trading at the upper Bollinger Band ($2.32), signaling strong bullish momentum. The RSI stands at 68.34, close to the overbought zone, suggesting possible short-term cooling.

MACD shows bullish continuation with the MACD line above the signal line, while the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) at 0.15 highlights steady capital inflows.

The immediate resistance sits at $2.32. A breakout could push ASTER toward $2.50 and $2.70 if momentum continues, potentially making ASTER a top crypto to buy in 2025.

Meanwhile, the support lies at the middle Bollinger Band around $2.06. If selling pressure intensifies, a deeper correction to $1.80 remains possible.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.