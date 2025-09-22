Key Notes

ASTER price has already bounced back 20% from the intraday lows of $1.30, eyeing greater upside ahead.

Market experts are predicting an upside beyond $2 in continued momentum for the altcoin.

Aster DEX fundamentals remain strong, generating $8.82 million in fees this quarter, with a $2.6 billion market cap.

BNB-based BNB $1 026 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $142.67 B Vol. 24h: $3.16 B decentralized exchange (DEX) Aster has been in the limelight amid strong on-chain activity, as its native cryptocurrency ASTER rallied by a massive 1700% over the past week.

With the ASTER price facing a sharp fall amid the broader crypto market correction, experts believe that this could be a buy-the-dip opportunity.

Should Investors Buy ASTER Price Dips?

Over the past week, the ASTER price saw a massive 1700% rally, taking the crypto world by storm and entering the list of top 50 digital assets by market cap.

As of September 22, the altcoin is trading 6% down at $1.57 with its market cap at $2.6 billion.

After a drop to $1.30, the ASTER price has already bounced back more than 20% from the intraday bottom.

Crypto analyst Altcoin Sherpa shared his outlook on Aster, noting that he sold part of his position around $1.80 while still holding the majority.

$ASTER I sold this part of my position around $1.80 but still holding the bulk of the bag. In hindsight I should have sold more at $2; that was my initial target but I was sleeping and didn't set orders. If looking to buy the dip, I would consider around $1.13-$1.25. I think… pic.twitter.com/fhShHEaRED — Altcoin Sherpa (@AltcoinSherpa) September 21, 2025

Sherpa suggested that a potential dip-buying opportunity could emerge in the $1.13-$1.25 range, which he believes may act as a support zone. However, he cautioned that the project could still lose momentum if confidence fades.

Looking ahead, he said he plans to use a trailing stop and sell portions of his holdings on the next price bounce. Analyst Sherpa also made it clear that he does not intend to hold $ASTER for extreme upside targets like $10

More Details About Aster DEX

BNB Chain-based Aster, a decentralized exchange (DEX), is quickly gaining traction. Launched in March 2025, Aster offers both perpetual and spot trading and is backed by YZi Labs, formerly Binance Labs, with support from Binance founder Changpeng Zhao.

The DEX operates across BNB Chain, Ethereum ETH $4 208 24h volatility: 5.9% Market cap: $507.22 B Vol. 24h: $45.93 B , Solana SOL $223.6 24h volatility: 6.8% Market cap: $121.47 B Vol. 24h: $9.77 B , and Arbitrum ARB $0.44 24h volatility: 9.8% Market cap: $2.38 B Vol. 24h: $491.87 M .

It uses the native ASTER token for governance, trading fee discounts, staking rewards, and deflationary buybacks designed to support price stability.

The exchange’s recent surge in token price coincides with its ongoing airdrop, which runs until October 17. The DEX plans to distribute about 704 million tokens, representing 8.8% of the total supply.

Trading activity on the Aster DEX has also accelerated, generating $8.82 million in fees so far this quarter compared to $1.8 million in the same period last year.

Simultaneously, revenue has grown sharply from $11,660 in Q3 2024 to $5.4 million in the latest quarter.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.