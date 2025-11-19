Avalanche (AVAX) Delivers Major Update as November Losses Cross 25%

Key Notes

US policy developments triggered the latest AVAX selloff, pushing monthly losses beyond 25% as market sentiment weakened across major cryptocurrencies.

Granite upgrade delivers three protocol improvements including dynamic blocktimes, FaceID-compatible authentication, and optimized cross-chain messaging costs.

Technical indicators show persistent bearish pressure with AVAX trading below all major moving averages and requiring a close above $16 for recovery signals.

Avalanche AVAX $13.59 24h volatility: 5.0% Market cap: $5.82 B Vol. 24h: $545.28 M fell 6% on Nov. 19, trading as low as $13, exceeding its losses since the start of November, above the 25% mark.

Despite the market turbulence, the Avalanche team delivered its most significant network upgrade of the year. According to the official announcement via X, Avalanche Granite introduces three high-value protocol improvements designed to enhance execution speed, user authentication, and optimize cross-chain transactions.

Avalanche Granite is live. The tech is powerful. This upgrade does three things: pic.twitter.com/l36s4c1wVr — Avalanche🔺 (@avax) November 19, 2025

ACP-226: Faster Blocktimes

Granite allows validators to adjust minimum block times dynamically as network conditions improve. The long-term roadmap includes sub-second confirmations and more responsive user experience.

ACP-204: Biometric-Style Approvals for dApps

Avalanche now supports the cryptographic curve used in FaceID and TouchID (secp256r1), enabling passwordless, device-native authentication across dApps. The aim is to deliver stronger identity checks and friction-free transactions with mobile-grade security.

ACP-181: Cheaper, More Reliable Cross-Chain Messaging

Granite stabilizes the validator set for short epochs of 5–10 minutes rather than changing every block. This lowers gas costs, reduces cross-chain message failures, and simplifies development for multi-chain applications.

AVAX Price Forecast: Can Bulls Defend the $13 Support Zone?

The AVAX 3-day chart shows a persistent downtrend, with the price sliding below all major moving averages. The 50-day sits at $23.11, the 100-day at $22.44, and the 200-day at $27.45, all above current levels and continuing to slope downward, signaling potential for more downside action.

AVAX action remains trapped within a six-bar descending range, reflecting a 26.5% drawdown from early November. Volume has thinned, and the candles continue to print lower highs, showing that sellers have maintained control throughout the month.

A rebound requires a firm defense of the $13–$14 zone. A close above $16 would be the first meaningful signal of market recovery, potentially clearing the path to the $20 psychological resistance area. Failure to hold $13 opens the door to a retest of $12 and potentially the psychological $10 level. With all major trend metrics pointing lower, this remains the path of least resistance until momentum reverses.

Conversely, a 3-day close above $18 and a MACD bullish crossover would invalidate the current bearish outlook.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.