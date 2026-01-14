Spain’s Bankinter Joins Bit2Me’s €30M Tether-Led Round in Major Crypto Banking Move

Key Notes

Bankinter becomes the fourth Spanish bank to invest in Bit2Me, joining BBVA, Unicaja, and Cecabank as strategic shareholders.

Bit2Me achieved MiCA authorization in July 2025, becoming the first Spanish-speaking fintech with EU-wide crypto service permissions.

The funding will accelerate Bit2Me's expansion across European Union markets and enhance institutional custody and trading solutions.

Bankinter, Spain’s fifth-largest bank, has made a strategic investment in Bit2Me by joining the crypto exchange’s €30 million funding round led by Tether, signaling rising institutional interest in regulated digital asset platforms across Europe.

The operation places a traditional banking heavyweight inside the cap table of one of Spain’s key crypto firms, in a deal led by stablecoin issuer Tether and closed in August 2025.

According to a blog post from Bankinter, the company has entered Bit2Me’s shareholding structure as part of the €30 million investment round led by Tether, becoming the latest major financial institution to back the Madrid-based exchange. Bit2Me already has the support from Telefónica, Investcorp, Inveready, and several Spanish banks.

With this move, Bankinter joins BBVA, Unicaja, and Cecabank as banking shareholders in Bit2Me. This reinforces the exchange’s capital base ahead of its expansion plans in Europe and Latin America.

The bank described the transaction as a way to explore technological and knowledge synergies in distributed ledger technology (DLT) and digital asset services under the EU’s regulatory framework, according to their press release.

🚀 @Bankinter entra en el capital de Bit2Me, banca e innovación digital unidas para construir el futuro financiero 💡 Descubre todos los detalles

🔗 https://t.co/urxzTvDKmH pic.twitter.com/HfFCW4Uxth — Bankinter (@Bankinter) January 14, 2026

Bit2Me Chief Financial Officer Pablo Casadío stressed that regulated platforms can help banks gain crypto exposure without having to build everything in-house. “Spain and Europe present an unbeatable scenario, and thanks to our technological and regulatory solidity, Bit2Me is the ideal partner for financial institutions to capitalize on this environment,” Casadío noted.

The Fifth-largest Bank and The Leading Exchange in Spain, in Alliance

Bankinter, offers comprehensive banking services and is part of the Ibex 35. Its entry into Bit2Me’s capital provides indirect exposure to the crypto market through a regulated intermediary.

Bit2Me, a Spanish crypto exchange, became the first Spanish-speaking fintech authorized as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider under MiCA in July 2025.

According to the press release, the funds from the €30 million raise will be used to drive Bit2Me’s expansion by launching new services and entering additional European Union markets.

