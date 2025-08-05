Base Network Suffers Downtime, Here’s What Happened

Key Notes

Base Network recently suffered an outage in block production, which lasted for almost 30 minutes.

Other affected activities are deposits, withdrawals, and flashblock operations.

The outage was triggered by an “unsafe head delay” but is now resolved.

Coinbase Layer-2 scaling solution, Base Network, recently suffered an outage in block production, which lasted for almost 30 minutes.

The incident negatively impacted transactions and Decentralized Applications (dApps) on the Ethereum-based L2 ETH $3 649 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $441.15 B Vol. 24h: $31.07 B platform. Shortly after, Base Network was restored to its original state.

Base Downtime Blamed on “Unsafe Head Delay”

This is the first time that the Ethereum-based Base has experienced downtime since its launch in 2023. Base experienced a similar occurrence in September 2023, just following its launch, and it lasted for 45 minutes.

The recent unfortunate event handicapped critical functions such as block production, deposits, withdrawals, and flashblock operations. It lasted for about 29 minutes before service eventually resumed.

For context, the incident occurred at 06:15 UTC while the Base team responded at 6:43 UTC.

The team mentioned that they were investigating the downtime, and only a minute later, they reported that the issue had been identified and resolved.

The team also claimed that it had put monitoring in place to make sure there are no further complications or recurrence.

According to the Base’s incident status page, the outage was triggered by an “unsafe head delay,” a technical fault that interferes with the network’s ability to confirm and produce blocks. There are other suspicions that the outage may have been caused by a surge in on-chain activity. This event was fueled by decentralized social platforms like Zora and Farcaster.

Though short, the Base outage is significant considering the important role that the network plays in the Ethereum L2 ecosystem.

Base Dominated Ethereum-based L2 Solution Ecosystem

About a year ago, Base was raising the bar for continued innovation in the Web3 space. It focused on enabling seamless interoperability and top-notch security for users at scale. Compared to other top-tier Ethereum-based L2 scaling solutions like Arbitrum ARB $0.39 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $2.03 B Vol. 24h: $227.53 M and Optimism OP $0.68 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $1.20 B Vol. 24h: $193.95 M , Base was dominating.

In October 2024, the L2 protocol announced the release of its permissionless fault-proof solution, designed to enhance security by removing central control from a single entity. It is worth noting that this was shortly after it launched “Basenames” to allow users to simplify their wallet addresses into user-friendly names.

Since that time, several other improvements have been made to the network.

In terms of usage, Base has seen positive actions these past few months. This stemmed from the network’s integration of on-chain social tools through the rebranded Base App.

The churning out of features that are creator-friendly has been key to revolutionizing the network, transforming it into a hub for decentralized social activity.

The 29-minute downtime may be a signal that this growth is pushing the limits of the Base infrastructure.

Outages and downtime are not uncommon in the crypto sector. On July 29, 2025, Hyperliquid suffered an API outage that led to more than 30 minutes of trading downtime.

The popular DEX stated that the outage was due to a spike in traffic and not exactly a hack or vulnerability exploit.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.