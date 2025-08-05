Key Notes

Pi Network joins OpenMind’s $20M round alongside top VC firms.

The move signals Pi’s shift toward AI and robotics innovation.

The community reacts with both excitement and concern.

Pi Network PI $0.35 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $2.75 B Vol. 24h: $55.33 M has recently participated in a $20 million funding round for OpenMind, an AI robotics startup focused on building decentralized systems for humanoid machines.

The round also saw backing from Coinbase Ventures, Pantera Capital, Ribbit Capital, and Sequoia China.

This investment marks Pi Network’s first major move since announcing its $100 million venture capital initiative in May, which aims to fund projects with real-world utility.

The partnership with OpenMind reflects Pi’s plan to become a key player in the AI-driven automation and decentralized machine intelligence sector. The decision also signals the ecosystem’s strategic move to be an active investor in new technologies.

However, not everyone in the Pi community is supporting this funding participation, expressing concern that the project is losing focus. Some argued that resources should prioritize network development and called the move “alarming.”

🚨 I see this “BREAKING” news as something alarming. The two on top of the $Pi project, took money from the $Pi project and invested it into some of their personal preferences rather than investing into integrations, developers and new projects on $Pi. And one more thing, it’s… pic.twitter.com/AgYViCjcCj — pinetworkmembers (@pinetworkmember) August 4, 2025

Pi Network has also launched a major security upgrade for its wallet system following user concerns about hacks. A new Passkey feature offers one-tap authentication, adding an extra layer of protection to user accounts.

🚨 BREAKING: @PiCoreTeam bringing next-level security

secure your account in just 1 tap with PASSKEY! Have you got this feature yet?#PiNetwork pic.twitter.com/tWBMwVvX0i — Pi News (@PiNewsMedia) August 5, 2025

Pi Network recently rolled out multiple updates, including a new Binance-related feature, sparking speculation about a potential Binance listing later this year.

Meanwhile, Pi’s native token is currently trading around $0.3537, near its all-time low. Over the past month, the 39th largest cryptocurrency has fallen by over 20%, shedding more than $1 billion in market capitalization.

PI Price to Rebound?

PI’s sharp drop reflects broader uncertainty but some believe the investment moves and recent updates could signal long-term growth potential. On the 4-hour chart, the RSI stands at 35, suggesting the token is approaching oversold territory.

This hints that bearish momentum may be weakening. A push above the $0.38 resistance could trigger a rebound above the $0.4 price level.

Bollinger Bands are widening with PI trading near the lower band, signaling strong volatility. A close above the middle band (20-day SMA) around $0.367 could lead to a short-term recovery.

The MACD is attempting a bullish crossover. If the MACD line crosses above the signal line, it may indicate the beginning of upward momentum. However, traders should watch for border crypto market sentiment with key support around $0.340 and $0.325.

